Elite Power Forward Huntley-Hatfield Breaks Down Interest in the Vols

Matthew Ray

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is one of the elite prospects in all of the country, regardless of position, for the 2022 class. Huntley Hatfield is arguably the top power forward in American for the class, and he recently announced his list of favorites, including Tennessee.

Huntley-Hatfield discussed what helped Tennessee make the cut for him, and said, "just how consistent they were –– once they started to develop an interest in me –– always giving me good and bad feedback, constructive criticism."

He would add, "I always wanted Tennessee as one of my colleges, and they are close to home."

He said on how Tennessee sees him fitting into the program, "being able to play my game, playing all over the floor and having the freedom to develop and them training me to be a pro."

In his exclusive blog with SI All-American, Huntley-Hatfield recently said, "Right now, Kentucky, Kansas, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Auburn, Ole Miss, Baylor and Tennessee are the schools that I talk to the most. I did a Zoom with Auburn recently, and I talked to Wake Forest the other day too."

He also added at the time, "I want to say this too; I think the word on me is that I’m a lock for Kentucky, just because it’s known that they were my dream school growing up. I want to say here in my blog that I’m not set on any school. I don’t look at things the same way that I did when I was a kid; now I know the importance of picking the right fit and that’s what I’m really focusing on in this process."

Huntley-Hatfield told VR2 on SI, "currently, I do not have a timeframe into picking a college."

