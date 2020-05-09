Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vols Extend Offer to Fast-Rising, Dynamic Linebacker Raylen Wilson

Dale Dowden

As impressive as the last week has been for Tennessee in the 2021 class, that has not slowed down their pursuit of future classes.

A few days ago, Tennessee extended an offer to Raylen Wilson. Wilson is a rising sophomore (2023) linebacker from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

The young prospect is just now seeing movement in his recruitment with his offers being from FAU and now, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1 190-pound prospect definitely has a versatile athletic frame.

 Wilson plays linebacker at his high school and is up to play any linebacker position in college. Wilson would further add to in regards to his projected position by saying, "whatever fits their program."

 The young talent ultimately summed up his playstyle in three words; "dog", "aggressive", and "relentless.' Pairing that with the already impressive size, his recruitment is bound to really take off at any moment.

 When these younger prospects start obtaining college interest or offers, the feeling has to be nice. Wilson's recruitment is not his first venture with the process. Wilson has two siblings in college who each play a sport. The older brother plays for the University of Buffalo, while his sister is a track captain at the Ohio State. The young prospect would add, "you never forget who did it first, so it was a great feeling" in regards to his early offers from FAU and Tennessee.

 The offer from Tennessee meant a great deal to the young linebacker, as he is just fourteen years old and gaining attention from college coaches. Wilson would add that, "I think anyone my age receiving this attention would feel, how I feel right now."

 The Florida native has also noticed the recruiting war-path so to speak, that Tennessee has been on. Tennessee appears to be making an impact in the Sunshine State. Wilson gives credit for his attention to the state's reputation and that he is a two-sport athlete, participating in both football and track.

Wilson has yet to visit Tennessee but plans on seeing the campus, "very soon."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Five-Star LB Smael Mondon Breaks Down Interest in Vols, Talks Recruitment

Five-Star LB Smael Mondon of Paulding County breaks down recruitment and talks Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Among Favorites for Elite Offensive Lineman

Tennessee has made the short list of favorites for 2021 four-star Dylan Fairchild

CJ Eldridge

Preview: Can the Vols Put On More Steam During Pivotal Recruiting Weekend?

A breakdown of Tennessee's pivotal Mother's Day Recruiting Weekend

Matthew Ray

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Matthew Ray

Which State is Most Crucial to Tennessee's 2021 Recruiting Success?

A breakdown of which state will be the most pivotal for Tennessee in 2021

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Vols Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Vols set for rematch with Gonzaga this December

In 2018, seventh-ranked Tennessee took down then-no. 1 Gonzaga 76-73. This December, the Vols have a chance to do it again.

Jake Nichols

Where the Vols Stand with Their Remaining Five-Star Targets

A breakdown of where Tennessee stands with their remaining five-star targets in the 2021 class

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Makes Impression on Fast-Rising Defensive Tackle with Latest Offer

2022 Defensive Tackle Santana Hopper breaks down his offer from Tennessee

Dale Dowden