Vols Extend Offer to Fast-Rising, Dynamic Linebacker Raylen Wilson

As impressive as the last week has been for Tennessee in the 2021 class, that has not slowed down their pursuit of future classes.

A few days ago, Tennessee extended an offer to Raylen Wilson. Wilson is a rising sophomore (2023) linebacker from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

The young prospect is just now seeing movement in his recruitment with his offers being from FAU and now, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1 190-pound prospect definitely has a versatile athletic frame.

Wilson plays linebacker at his high school and is up to play any linebacker position in college. Wilson would further add to in regards to his projected position by saying, "whatever fits their program."

The young talent ultimately summed up his playstyle in three words; "dog", "aggressive", and "relentless.' Pairing that with the already impressive size, his recruitment is bound to really take off at any moment.

When these younger prospects start obtaining college interest or offers, the feeling has to be nice. Wilson's recruitment is not his first venture with the process. Wilson has two siblings in college who each play a sport. The older brother plays for the University of Buffalo, while his sister is a track captain at the Ohio State. The young prospect would add, "you never forget who did it first, so it was a great feeling" in regards to his early offers from FAU and Tennessee.

The offer from Tennessee meant a great deal to the young linebacker, as he is just fourteen years old and gaining attention from college coaches. Wilson would add that, "I think anyone my age receiving this attention would feel, how I feel right now."

The Florida native has also noticed the recruiting war-path so to speak, that Tennessee has been on. Tennessee appears to be making an impact in the Sunshine State. Wilson gives credit for his attention to the state's reputation and that he is a two-sport athlete, participating in both football and track.

Wilson has yet to visit Tennessee but plans on seeing the campus, "very soon."