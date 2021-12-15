Breaking: Coveted RB Justin Williams Commits to Tennessee, Finds 'Home Feeling' With Vols

Tennessee has landed the commitment of prized East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Williams de-committed from West Virginia in mid-November, and the Vols staff, led by Jerry Mack, never let their foot off the gas in his recruitment. He discussed the decision to choose the Vols over Auburn with Sports Illustrated prior to the public announcement.

"The coaching staff, SEC School, not too far from home, and they are building a great program up there," Williams said of his decision to choose the Vols. "I don't think you can really go wrong with that."

So when did Williams realize that Tennessee was going to be home for him? He started to pick up on it after the first visit when the Vols staff went out of their way at halftime of the game against Georgia to reiterate to him and his family just how much of a priority he is for them.

"Just after the love that I felt, and you know, I got that home feeling like I am going to be alright there," Williams said. "When I got that feeling and that love on the visit, I just kind of knew right then and there."

Another appeal to Williams was the opportunity to make an immediate impact in Jerry Mack's running back room.

"It was very appealing to me in my decision," he said. " I am a three-down back, so I like to catch the ball out of the backfield, run it, and block, so that is very appealing to me because if you can do it all in an offense, then that is a big plus. It will only help your draft stock in terms of the NFL, and the teams in the NFL want you to catch the ball a lot, so it means a lot to me to be able to be in that offense, honestly."

Another key appeal was the way Tennessee continues to support its former players, which Williams was able to see during the Georgia game when the Vols honored Peyton Manning, Todd Helton, Monica Abbott, and Candace Parker.

"That was really important," Williams said. "Just to see all of those greats come back means that I have the opportunity to be successful there, too. Why can't that be me? Just to see the platform they gave themselves at Tennesseee gives me hope. You just have to work hard to do it, which I am going to do."

Williams is excited for the next chapter on Rocky Top, and he is already looking forward to arriving on campus.

"Just getting to go out there and compete and learn," Williams said. "Just being able to work to earn playing time and develop my game and Coach Mack being able to help me to get ready for the next level."

So what should Tennessee fans know that Williams is bringing to Knoxville?

"I am going to work hard on and off the field. I am going to bring energy on and off the field as well. Anybody can come speak to me anytime. I care about people, and I just love to have a good time. You are getting somebody that is going to represent the T well."