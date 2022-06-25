Breaking: Coveted Safety John Slaughter Details Decision to Choose Vols Over Ole Miss

John Slaughter is currently on his official visit with Tennessee, and the touted safety from Mississippi did not need to see anymore to make his commitment decision public. Prior to publicly revealing his decision, Slaughter broke down why Tennessee was home for him.

"I love how they make me feel like I am home," Slaughter said of his decision to choose Tennessee. "Kicking it with Nico just makes things even better. I just feel like that the place for me. They show the most love, and they make sure everyone in my family is straight, me included. I just want to go ball out there."

Slaughter has known for a while that Tennessee was going to be the school of choice for him, but he just wanted to return and tell the staff officially during this visit weekend.

"My first junior day there, early in the Spring," Slaughter said of when he knew that he wanted to go to Tennessee. "Then we had the BBQ at the Rocky Top Palooza, and it just keeps getting better every time I go there. I just knew it was them because of the way they check on my granddad and my mom a lot. I love the family feel."

Slaughter is extremely high on Willie Martinez, Tim Banks and the Tennessee staff, but his relationship with Head Coach Josh Heupel helped to set Tennessee apart from Ole Miss.

"I would say the head man, Coach Heupel," Slaughter said of who he feels like he has the best relationship with at Tennessee. "I love all of them, though, and they all show me love. It means a lot (to be a priority for Heupel) because I know that means they trust me, and I trust them."

Tennessee likes Slaughter's versatility and their belief in that was another reason he chose the Vols.

"At the Rocky Top Palooza, me and coach Banks talked about it," Slaughter said of how the Vols have told him he fits in. "He wants me to play free safety, star and all of this. There are three different positions I could play. They also might use me on the offensive side of the ball, too."

Slaughter mentioned Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava earlier, and the touted singal-caller was another big reason behind Slaughter's decision to choose the Vols.

"That is my guy," Slaughter said of Iamaleava. "I thank him for a lot. He has invited me out to Vegas to ball out with him, he treats me like a brother, and I love that. I want to keep on that friendship with the Vols. With us two, and the 2023 class we have, I feel like we can win a championship once we get there."

Now that he is committed to Tennessee, he is just focused on getting ready for his senior season and recruiting other players to Knoxville.

"I am just chilling and recruiting," Slaughter said of his plans now that he is committed to Tennessee. "I am just going to tell them that. I feel like I made the best decision for me, so I am going to stand on that. I have talked to Rico Walker a lot, and I am trying to get everyone out there. We need to ball out."

With the commitment to Tennessee, what does the standout defensive back belief the Vols are getting in him?

"They are getting a real one for sure. We are going to ball out. I just want to say Go Vols, and we are going to get that 'ship."