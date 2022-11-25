Breaking: Elite DL Hobbs Talks Decision to Choose Vols Over Alabama, Georgia, Others

Moments ago, in front of friends and family, elite Jay M. Robinson High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State. Prior to publicly revealing the decision, Hobbs sat down with Volunteer Country to discuss his decision to choose the Vols.

So why Tennessee for the elite prospect?

"Being able to build the dynasty coach Heupel is building over there by showing that he can compete with the big dogs," Hobbs said of the decision to choose the Vols. "In only his second year of coaching there, he has already had a good turnaround season, so just going in with him and helping continue that process."

Out of the schools Hobbs chose between, the majority are led by defensive-minded head coaches, but the standout prospect saw the potential to be the face of Josh Heupel's offensive-led team.

"It was pretty important to me to know the coaching staff believes in me to put me as such a big part of their defensive future," Hobbs said of this. "Having an offensive-minded coach is good because everybody knows that to win games, you have to put points on the board. I played offense through high school, so having a great defense to stop teams is good, but if you don't have a great offense that can put points on the board, it cancels out."

However, one key selling point on Josh Heupel's staff was defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

"He was very important," Hobbs said of Garner. "Just knowing that he is great developer and that he can elevate my game was a big part for me. I am raw, but I have a lot of athleticism, so having someone like him develop my game was pretty important."

Hobbs had been feeling the vibes around Rocky Top long before this commitment decision, considering he took in two amazing game day experiences for the Florida and Alabama games.

"It was crazy just to see how noisy it gets in there," Hobbs said of the importance of his two game day visits. "Seeing how the fanbase energizes the game. It was pretty cool to see all of that, and it was a big part for me."

Now that Hobbs is publicly committed to the Vols, what kind of player are they getting in him?

"They are getting a very hardworking, determined player, that is going to keep my head on straight and stay out of all the drama and the noise," Hobbs said on this. "I am really focused on my craft and making the team better."