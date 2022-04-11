Breaking: In-State DL Nathan Robinson Commits to Vols, Details Why 'All Signs Pointed' to Tennessee

Tennessee has recruited 2023 Greenbrier (Tenn.) standout, Nathan Robinson for over a year now. Moments ago, the 6'5", 270lbs prospect announced his decision to commit to the Vols. Prior to the public commitment, Robinson detailed his decision to choose the TennesVols with Volunteer Country.

"Really just the coaches," Robinson said of what made Tennessee the right fit for him. "I really enjoy how Coach Garner does things—just being around them. They never blew up my phone or nagged me. Coach Heupel, Coach Golesh, and Coach Garner would hit me up every three or four days to check-in. They never over recruited me to where it got on my nerves. It is Tennessee; it is what everyone around here loves. I don't think there was a point where Tennessee was not the favorite. I tried to make it and say that everyone was even, and there was a point during the Junior Days where they had the two, and I didn't get back to the first one; it kind of got even. But I still think Tennessee, knowing pretty well that they were inviting me to the second one, was always the school I was going to end up at based on the fact that I have grown up here, it is three hours down the road; all signs pointed to me ending up at Tennessee."

Robinson has had plenty of opportunities to see Rodney Garner coach, and the more he was able to, the more apparent it became that the 30-plus-year SEC veteran was who he wanted to play for.

"He coaches the best, and I kind of picked up on that at the Night at Neyland camp," Robinson said of how important Rodney Garner was in his decision. "It was a high school camp, and we were getting torn up. That is when I really felt it. That is what I need. It might not be what I want to hear, but I know I need it to make me the best I can be. That is nothing against Coach (Randall) Joyner at Ole Miss or Coach (Brad) White at Kentucky. Coach Joyner was up there at Ohio State when they had the Bosa's and Coach White has been doing the same thing Coach Garner has with outside linebackers at Kentucky. All of these guys get the job done, but I think I needed that tough love to get the job done better."

Now that Robinson has committed to Tennessee, he is excited to get to enjoy his entire senior season before enrolling early in January of 2023.

"Just to kind of have it out of my head, and now I get to focus on having nine months left," Robinson said of the relief of having a decision behind him. "I have a whole senior season that I completely get to focus on. That is probably my favorite part of being done with this right now."

Robinson will also enjoy getting to recruit several of his friends to play with him at the next level.

"Probably Caleb Herring," Robinson said of where he will turn his recruiting efforts too. "We are close as recruiting friends go. That will probably be my first recruiting target. I will talk to Brycen Sanders and Ethan Crisp too. I know his top six didn't involve Tennessee, and I know why, but I am still going to try. Just these in-state guys that I have been able to travel to all of these places with and build relationships with."

Robinson joins Nico Iamaleava, Jack Luttrell, Ethan Davis, Ayden Bussell and Nate Spillman in the 2023 recruiting class.