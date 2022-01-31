Breaking: In-State OL Bussell Staying 'Home', Details Decision to Choose Vols

2023 6'5", 290lbs Mount Juliet (Tenn.) offensive lineman Ayden Bussell announced his decision to commit to Tennessee moments ago via social media. Before publicly revealing his announcement, Bussell detailed his decision with Volunteer Country.

Bussell chose Tennessee over offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, among others. So why was Tennessee the right fit for the Nashville area standout?

"Tennessee is a place where I can see myself being for the next four to five years," he said of the decision. "The coaches are excellent and have done a great job of recruiting me and showing me love. They have also done a really great job in their first year with turning this program around in the right direction, and I believe in these coaches one-hundred percent, alongside with the fan base and city, and it just feels like home."

Bussell told the Tennessee coaches of his decision on Sunday night, and the Vols staff was thrilled to land one of their top targets.

"They were over the moon, super pumped up," the talented offensive lineman said of telling the coaches. "I got on a Facetime call with all three of them last night. Coach Heupel, Coach Golesh, and Coach Elarbee were on the call, and they were genuinely excited to get this rolling with me."

Bussell took one final visit to Vanderbilt over the weekend, but Tennessee weighed heavy on him even before the trip, and he knew Knoxville was the place.

"After the visit with Tennessee, it really changed my mind," he said of knowing when the Vols were going to be the right fit. "Tennessee was already a high priority for me, and they were in my top three. I had planned on making a top three, but after the visits, I decided I didn't want to string those colleges along because I was ready."

Bussell spent ample time with Tennessee's coaches during their fist Junior Day of the year on the weekend of January 22nd, and it was an essential factor in his decision to choose Tennessee.

"It was really important, honestly," he said of the visit impacting his decision. "I came in there expecting it to be more of a regular visit, but I got to spend so much one on one time with Coach Heupel and Coach Elarbee, and I got to spend time with Coach Golesh. It was really important because it opened my eyes even more. Every time before I had been to Tennessee, I loved it, but that changed everything completely. My parents loved it, and it was just great."

Bussell becomes the first in-state prospect to commit to Tennessee for the 2023 class, and he will turn his attention to recruiting in and out of state for the Vols.

"Obviously, my in-state guys are first priority," he said. "I want to go after guys that I know are hard workers and that I have personally trained with then; eventually, we get out to the other guys that are high on their board and building relationships with them and showing them what Tennessee is about."

One of those in-state prospects Bussell will recruit heavily is fellow offensive lineman Brycen Sanders.

"It is a big priority for all of us," Bussell said of recruiting Sanders. "On the boards, it is him and me at the top, so he is next up. I think with our relationship, I can put it in his mind that Tennessee is the right option."

So what is Tennessee getting in the mid-state talent, who will slot in at guard initially?

"They are getting a fast, explosive, smart, and mean offensive lineman."