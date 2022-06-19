Breaking: Las Vegas RB Stallings Jr. Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

Tennessee extended an offer to Las Vegas (Nev.) running back Will Stallings Jr. earlier this month during a camp setting, and the Vols have now catapulted that offer into a commitment from the Bishop Gorman standout. Before publicly committing, Stallings discussed with Volunteer Country why Tennessee was the right fit for him.

"I would say it because they have a bright future ahead," Stallings Jr. said of the decision to choose the Vols. "The coaches laid out a plan for me, and they want to make me better as a student-athlete and get me to the next level. There are just certain things that fit in the category of family and brotherhood up there, and that is probably the biggest thing for choosing them."

"To me, that was great to be able to be around him firsthand and really understand what he is preaching to me, and other football was pretty big for me," Stallings Jr. said of the impact of having the opportunity to be coached up by Mack during the camp setting. "For him to coach me up and try to make me better during a camp, I really loved that about him, and it was great being coached by him."

Stallings is being recruited as a linebacker and running back, but the opportunity to tote the rock in the nation's toughest conference was too much to pass up.

"That was pretty big, I am not going to lie," Stallings Jr. said of the opportunity to be able to play running back in the SEC. "It is big shoes to fill, first of all. I am going to have work my butt off to compete. It is a big stage for any athlete. You just have to take it bit by bit, work hard, and try to accomplish your goals to get better."

Stallings Jr. wants to major in Business Management and become an entrepreneur, so the Haslam College of Business and the education it could provide played an essential role in him choosing Tennessee.

"That was one of the top priorities for any school that was interested in me," Stallings Jr. said of the importance of education in his decision. "Football is one step into the door for success in the future. I have wanted to make it to the league since I was three years old, but education is what will help me after because the league is not promised forever. Being able to be healthy and financially ready for life after football is very important to me."

Now that Stallings Jr. has his eyes set on Tennessee, what kind of player are the Vols getting in the bruising 6'1", 225lbs running back.

"They are getting an all-around, physical player that loves the football," Stallings Jr. said of this. "I am coming to a school with the confidence to be a leader. A respectful dude that is coming there to help the team do whatever it needs to win."

Now that the process is over, there is admittedly some relief on Stalling's end.

"It is really great because you get to relieve all the stress and nerves that are in your body," Stallings Jr. said of the relief of seeing the process end. "I can now focus on going into my senior year in high school, so that is really relaxing."

Going into his senior year, Stallings is determined to prove more at Bishop Gorman.

"Honestly, I want to prove that I can do it all," Stallings said of this. "Show my skills and help my team win state and nationals this year. Just be a great player and teammate to my guys that have been helping me out to be a better player."