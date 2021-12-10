Breaking: Peach State Star WR Webb Commits to Vols, Details Decision

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 6'3", 185lbs 2022 McEachern (Ga.) wide receiver Kaleb Webb. Webb, a former Eastern Carolina, who just announced his de-commitment from the Pirates two days ago. The ultimate decision for Webb came down to Tennessee and Michigan as both schools have worked him extremely hard over the past couple of months. Prior to publicly revealing his decision, Webb discussed his decision to commit to Tennessee with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

"I would say, coach Heupel," Webb said of what made Tennessee the choice for him. "Just know he is changing the culture at Tennessee. They have lost some close games against good competition, so you know a couple of years of him getting there and getting the right people in, he should be able to win the big games in a few years. I feel like that, and Coach Burns can develop me in that offense and just the offense, in general, being able to make plays and score."

Burns was another major factor for Webb's decision to come to Rocky Top.

"I would say really big," Webb said of how much of a factor playing for someone with a background like Kodi Burns was. " Coach Burns and I stayed in contact throughout the summer, and it kind of just led up to now. You trust a coach, even more, knowing that he played in the exact same position you played in, but then to know that he played quarterback, you know he knows what he is looking for as far as reading defenses and knowing what schemes they may be in. That all comes into playing receiver, and being able to be one step ahead of the defense allows you to make more plays."



Burns was in-home with Webb last week and a major part of his official visit this past week as the Vols worked to close out his recruitment. One of the biggest selling points for Webb was the ability to be apart of something that is on the come up.

"It means a lot to me," Webb said of the opportunity to go somewhere and help build from the ground up. "We lost a few key guys that really could have helped us, but we pushed that aside and the seniors and juniors that are playing pushed that aside and stepped up into that role and just started rolling when we hit region play. Me transferring that up to Tennessee, I get the same feeling, and hopefully, we will put Tennessee back on the map."

Webb will have a chance to play with fellow Tennessee commitment Maurice 'Mo' Clipper, which was another important part of his decision to come to Knoxville.

"Me and Mo, we have been together since sixth grade," Webb said. "I kind of wanted to go to college with somebody that I trust, and that is my boy. I feel like the experience would be that much better because we both have the same goals, and that is why we both want to go to Tennessee. Just having him along with me throughout these next three to four years, and with Coach Heupel and the new coaching staff, I believe we can do some really special things."

The chance to play with QB commit Tayven Jackson was also something that Webb weighed into his decision.

"I would say I am most excited about coming in with the new staff, and I want to build the program up and be a part of that. Tayven is a great quarterback, and I know he will be able to get me the ball and let me make plays."

So what is Tennesse getting in Kaleb Webb in his own words?

"I would say I am a tall, athletic, high-energy guy," Webb said when asked. "I feel like I am a leader, not verbally but the way I lead by example. Really, I am just a ballplayer, and I can't say much more about that."