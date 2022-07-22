Skip to main content

Breaking: Prized WR Nathan Leacock Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Tennessee continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail in the month of July by adding the commitment of their top wide receiver target Nathan Leacock. Prior to his announcement, the standout from Raleigh (N.C.) discussed his decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country.

"Tennessee is the right choice for me because I like the area and the coaching staff so much," he said of this. "I like Coach Heup a lot. He is really a people person. He was out there playing basketball and having fun, real-life conversations with us. He was with us the whole visit. Coach Pope is a young guy who got the chance to play in the league and knows what he is doing. I think he has the tools to develop me. With Coach Golesh, we have a good relationship. He has shown me how he can use me in the offense, and that was big for me. Just knowing the coaches are thinking of me more than they are just recruiting me was huge."

A big reason for Leacock's commitment to the Vols over North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Michigan was because of what the Vols do offensively.

"I feel like it really fits my playing style well," Leacock said of the importance of Tennessee's offensive style in his recruitment. "It is a quick-moving offense that you have to be very conditioned, and me having a track background helps like that. I feel like Nico is probably one of, if not the best, quarterback in the class, so with me having the height advantage and his size and mobility, I think we have a bright future together ahead. I think we could be deadly on offense."

Already having a receiver like Cedric Tillman, to who Leacock has a similar skillset as, was another key selling point in Leacock's decision to choose the Vols.

"I think that is really big," Leacock said of the Vols having a receiver like Tillman they can compare him to. "They have someone who is an example that they can use for me. With them having someone like that, they can kind of compare in their heads, 'oh what does Nathan need to work on? How did we use this with Cedric?' With the way college football is today, with all of the technological advances, they can look at and compare our tape to see what I need to fix and know how to do it. I think that is pretty big."

Now that Leacock has committed to the Vols, what kind of player is Tennessee getting in the 6'3", 205lbs pass-catcher from Millbrook (N.C.)

"I think they are getting a great person on and off the field," Leacock said of this. "I have a really fun personality. When you see me on the field, I am going to be one of those people that does something you have never seen before. I like celebrating and doing backflips. You don't see many people doing that. I feel like you are getting a player that has strong character and shows emotion for the game. I am a hard worker and a coachable athlete that is willing to listen."

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

