Breaking: Tennessee Lands Commitment of Kentucky Linebacker Kalib Perry

Continuing to build on the momentum from a strong month of official visits during June, Tennessee has landed the commitment of Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing hybrid defender Kalib Perry over Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Purdue. The 6'4", 215lbs prospect marks the 12th prospect to join Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class.

Perry started his hectic month of June on a camp visit, which resulted in an offer from the Tennessee staff, and set the tone for the Vols in his recruitment.

"At the camp, it was just fun being able to compete," Perry told VR2 on SI about the experience. "I wasn't really familiar with camps, but it was really good to be able to go down there and compete with some of their top recruits. Being able to learn and adapt a lot, the coaches really liked my skillset as a hybrid safety/linebacker, so they worked a lot of foot drills with me. It was a lot of working down as a pass rusher on the edge, and they really like my versatility. It was good because I was able to kind of fly around the field and do a bunch of different things."

He took three more visits after the camp, but he ended the month back in Knoxville for an official visit that all but sealed the deal for Tennessee.

I had a good time," Perry said about his official visit with the Vols. "I got to meet some of the coaches when they offered me, but I got to talk with the head coach, Coach (Josh) Heupel more. I know they are fixing the whole recruiting department with the recruiting violations and everything around that. He has been working hard and everything, and I am pretty sure they are about to get it fixed up here soon. I just liked everything I have heard about what he has done for the program and helping it get back on its feet. I have been to a couple of Tennessee games with friends before, so I know it is a pretty crazy culture down there."

Another important aspect of the trip for Perry was that he got to spend time with his future position coach Brian Jean-Mary.

"I got to meet a lot of players and spend time with coach BJ," added Perry. "He was breaking down my film and comparing it to players at a lot of the other places he has been at. I had a good time with that and being able to understand and learn a lot. He wants to take me in and help me be the player he knows I can be. You can't just be satisfied with getting to college. Everyone is going to be a top player there because you have the facilities and school, so it is just what are you going to do with that stuff now."

Perry will likely play in a hybrid linebacker role at Tennessee. He is fluid in coverage and can rush the passer off the edge. Below is a look at his highlights.