Breaking: Tennessee Lands Top Target Addison Nichols, Peach State Star Details Decision

Tennessee has landed its top offensive target in the 2022 recruiting class, Addison Nichols. He breaks down the decision to choose Tennessee here.

Norcross, Ga.-- Greater Atlanta Christian School offensive lineman Addison Nichols, one of the elite offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class, just publicly announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee over North Carolina and Ohio State. Before publicly announcing his decision, Nichols went in-depth with VR2 on SI to break down the commitment.

"I just feel that they have the most to offer me as a football player and a person," Nichols said on the decision to choose the Vols. "With the connections I have made and will be able to make at Tennessee, going to be a Vol will set me up for life, not just for college. That is the biggest thing for me because it is a forty-year plan, not a four-year plan. I am in it to be successful my entire life, not just four years, and I feel like Tennessee has all of the things to do that for me."

Before the recruiting process ever began, Nichols had multiple family connections to Knoxville, as his grandparents live in town and his mother is a graduate from Tennessee. Those connections helped Tennessee down the stretch in Nichols recruitment.

"It was important," Nichols said. "The family aspect, it definitely wasn't the deciding factor because I tried to keep all of that out as much as possible, but the connections I have already made through my family or through the school was just so impressive I couldn't turn it down. With Jim Haslam and Peyton Manning, I just feel like this will be setting me up for life."

Nichols is arguably the most important piece on the board for Tennessee in the 2022 recruiting class, and landing his commitment was a statement from Josh Heupel and Company.

Glen Elarbee and how the Vols plan to use him in their scheme was another key factor.

"I feel like their scheme is really good for a lineman," Nichols said. "It helps keep the defense on their toes. Those were two of the most impressive things for me."

"Extremely excited," Nichols said of the reaction of telling Tennessee. "They have been recruiting me hard from the day they got in the office. They have been telling me I was their number one guy, and they want me in their program. It was awesome to hear, and I am excited to get in there and work my butt off and earn that spot with them."

Nichols understands his importance to the Tennessee class, and it is something he embraces.

"It is always really special to know you are a part of something big like that," Nichols said. "It is really cool, but it also brings a lot of responsibility, which I feel like I can do a really, really good job of helping lead this team. I want to go in and start helping the team grow in different areas to be successful. It is just exciting. It is always an honor to be in a situation like that, and I feel like I can follow through and make the people that put me in that spot happy.

Now that he is publicly committed to Tennessee, the 6'5", 320lbs prospect will turn his peer recruiting efforts towards another Peach State standout on the offensive line, Elijah Pritchett.

"I will probably try to convert my boy Elijah Pritchett," Nichols said. "I will have to look around and see because there are a lot of people committing nowadays. I will see who I can turn to the right side."