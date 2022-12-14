Breaking: Vol Lands Elite LB Arion Carter Over Alabama

After battling uphill for a couple of months in the recruitment of elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter, Tennessee won out in the end for the commitment of the elite prospect.

Carter, a standout at Smyrna High School, just announced his decision moments ago. The news comes after an in-home visit from Tennessee's coaching staff, which swayed the momentum back in their favor, after the Vols seized it following Carter's official to Knoxville on December 3rd, just prior to this past weekend's official visit to Alabama.

Tennessee's ability to make Carter a priority during his official visit ultimately allowed the Vols to win out.

"My biggest takeaways were they treated me as a priority," Carter said shortly after his visit. "The culture, it’s different. I liked that about the program. The biggest thing also was just the relationships with the coaches, just getting to know them more and getting to know the players and what type of people they are. I had fun. Most importantly I learned a lot and I learned where we stand me and Tennessee, them treating me as a priority. (Them) Not just wanting me but needing me in a sense. I want to be somewhere I’m wanted. It put them in good shape. What they showed me over the visit, really, was just me being a priority.

During the visit, Carter, who exploded onto the recruiting scene shortly after his season started, got to spent time getting to learn more about Tennessee's staff and how they run practices. This was also important.

"That was the most enjoyable part for me, getting to know the coaches a little bit more, getting to see their families, really, just spending time (with them), Carter said following the visit. "Seeing the practice, that was a big eye-opener. Seeing everybody in the room who will be there, who will not be there when they’re gone and when I step in. It was just a real eye-opening experience. I loved the visit overall."

Carter completes an elite defensive class for the Vols and marks the 24th overall commitment in the class.

Carter starred on the field at Smyrna this past fall. He ran for 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns with 92 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and he intercepted one pass en route to becoming Class 6A's Mr. Football award winner.