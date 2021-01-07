Breaking: Vols Add QB Transfer Hendon Hooker

In the middle of December, Hendon Hooker announced his intentions to transfer from Virginia Tech. It did not take long for him to find that Rocky Top is his next stop.

Hooker just announced the news moments ago via Twitter.

Hooker's bio from the last two seasons at Virginia Tech reads:

"2020: Was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 183 yards and ran for three TDs at Louisville (10/31) ... Ran for 98 yards and threw for 223 at Wake Forest (10/24) ... Made his first start of the season against Boston College (10/17), completing 11 passes for 111 yards and leading the team in rushing with 164 yards and three TDs ... Saw his first action of 2020 at UNC (10/10), throwing for two TDs and rushing for one ... Did not play in the first two games against NC State and Duke.



2019: Saw duty in 11 games (eight starts), completing 99 of 162 passes (61.1%) for 1,555 yards with 13 TDs and only two INTs … Also carried the ball 123 times for 356 yards with five TDs … Led Tech in total offense (1,911 yards) and passing yards (1,555) and was responsible for a team-high 18 TDs (13 passing, five rushing), while ranking second on the squad in rushing (356 yards) … In his six wins as Tech’s starter, he completed 68 of 108 passes (63.0%) for 1,126 yards with 10 TDs and no INTs (181.1 rating) in those contests … His six consecutive wins in his first six starts for Tech tied for the third-longest streak by a Hokies’ starting signal-caller at the beginning of his career dating back to 1999 … Set a program record with 124 consecutive pass attempts without an interception to begin his career … Threw 13 TDs and only two INTs in 2019, good for a 6.50 TD/INT ratio, a mark that led all ACC players with 150 or more pass attempts. Only five Power Five quarterbacks with 300 or more pass attempts registered a TD/INT ratio of 6.50 or better in 2019 - Ohio State’s Justin Fields (13.67), Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (11.00), LSU’s Joe Burrow (10.0), Oregon State’s Jake Luton (9.33) and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels (8.50) … Threw two INTs on 162 attempts in 2019, good for a 1.2 INT percentage, a figure that led all ACC passers with 150 or more pass attempts. Only six Power Five quarterbacks with 250 or more pass attempts registered an INT percentage of 1.2 or lower in 2019 - Arizona State’s Daniels (0.6), Oregon State’s Luton (0.8), Ohio State’s Fields (0.8), LSU’s Burrow (1.1) Alabama’s Tagovailoa (1.2) and South Carolina’s Tryan Hilinski (1.2) … Completed his first career pass in a Tech uniform for eight yards vs. Duke (9/27) … Made his first career start at Miami (10/5) and guided Tech to a 42-35 win over the heavily-favored Hurricanes. Threw for 184 yards with three TDs, while running for a career-best 76 yards and another TD in the victory … Completed 16 passes for 261 yards with three TDs vs. Rhode Island (10/12) and ran for 43 yards … Completed eight passes on 12 attempts for 127 yards and a TD before exiting the game due to injury vs. North Carolina (10/19) … Did not play at Notre Dame (11/2) due to that knee injury … Returned to the starting lineup to lead Tech to a 36-17 victory vs. No. 22 Wake Forest (11/9), throwing for 242 yards while rushing for 69 yards with one TD … Threw for 159 yards and one TD and also ran for two scores in a 45-0 win at Georgia Tech (11/16) .. Improved to 6-0 as VT’s starter after throwing for 153 yards and two TDs in a 28-0 win vs. Pitt (11/23), including a career-long 71-yard pass to WR Tayvion Robinson … Threw for a career-high 311 yards and one touchdown at Virginia (11/29). Also ran the ball a career-high 21 times for 44 yards with a 34-yard TD … Registered 110 passing yards and two TDs in the Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky (12/31) and also ran the ball 12 times for 50 yards."

Hooker adds a dynamic element to Tennessee's quarterback room. Over the course of his career, he has thrown for over 2,800 yards, with 22 TD's and 7 Interceptions.