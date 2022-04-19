Breaking: Elite In-State Edge Caleb Herring Details Decision to Stay Home, Chooses Vols Over UGA and OSU

Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class is red hot right now, and the Vols just added one of their top defensive targets in Caleb Herring. The brother of current Tennessee freshman linebacker, Elijah Herring, just announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, Ohio State and several other schools moments ago on social media.

"I’m excited,"Herring told Volunteer Country before publicly revealing his commitment. "Going through the recruiting process was fun, and it was a blessing. I had to learn to not get stressed at times because not too many people get this opportunity."

Herring has been high on the Vols for a while, but the latest visit to Knoxville helped pushed Tennessee over the top.

"That visit was probably my best UT visit," Herring previously told Sports Illustrated. "It was just me, and they showed me how much of a priority I am for them like they did my brother."

That energy was the main reason he chose the Vols in the end.

"Tennessee was the right move for me because they’ve always brought that good energy whenever I came to visit," Herring said of why the Vols were the right fit for him. "Whenever I visited it felt comfortable and at home and I couldn’t pass up on this opportunity."

The Vols have recruited Herring by committee for months, which is something that always stood out about Tennessee for the Riverdale (Tenn.) pass rusher.

"It has always been Coach Heup, Coach Ek and Coach BJ," Herring said previously about the Tennessee staff in March. "I like how bad they want me. I would say they put their family and players first, and I like that. Coach Ek has always been energetic toward me. When he first saw me (during March visit), he ran over to me and slapped my hand. He has always kept that energy when he sees me, and I like that a lot."

However, only Heupel was told of Herring's decision before he publicly revealed the decision.

"Coach Heupel’s the only coach who knows," Herring said on Tuesday morning. "He was excited when I told him last night. He lost his mind and was screaming, and he’s very excited that I made UT my home.

Herring's brother, Elijah, is a freshman at Tennessee now, and the excitement to reunite with him is unmatched, but he was never the reason that the younger Herring chose the Vols.

"To be honest he had nothing to do with this decision," Caleb said. "He never even pushed me to come to UT with him. He told me to make my own decision and whatever place is comfortable with me go. But reuniting with him is amazing. We’re going to keep each other accountable on mistakes and everything we do and we thrive off of each other."

Herring will prove to be a vital win for Tennessee in the 2023 recruiting class, as he is not only the top prospect in the state, but one of the top prospects in the nation, regardless of position.

"Now that I am committed, I am just focused on UT," Herring said of what is next. "I am going to start recruiting and getting guys on board."

So now that the elite in-state prospect is on board, what are the Vols getting in him?

"Tennessee will be getting a leader," Herring said of this. "A guy that keeps guys accountable on and off the field. A hard worker that is not afraid to make mistakes because whenever I do, I will correct them."

Herring joins Nico Iamaleava, Jack Luttrell, Ayden Bussell, Nate Spillman, Trevor Duncan, Nathan Robinson and Ethan Davis in the 2023 recruiting class.