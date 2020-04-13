In-state ATH Breedlove Sees 'Different Vibe' at Tennessee, Breaks Down Top 5 Schools

Kyndrich Breedlove released his top five list of schools earlier in the day, and the touted in-state prospect from Pearl Cohn took time to break down his finalists with VR2 on SI.

Breedlove released his finalists on social media, and the list includes Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A & M. Below is the full release.

Breedlove said of Auburn, "They are standing out really good right now. I talk to coach Feely, Coach Bicknell, and Coach T-Will all on the defensive side of the ball. They keep a good connection with me, and coach Malzahn keeps a good connection with me too. They would probably put me at safety and in the nickel position too because they play 6 DB's."

Lane Kiffin's Rebels are making a push as he said, "They are making me a big priority right now. I talk to their cornerback's coach, Coach Buckley, and Lane Kiffin keeps good communication with me too. They are showing a lot of good interest. I feel like they will be a top contender for being one of the schools I would be comfortable at."

LSU has been in this race for a while, and he said of the Bayou Bengals, "It is different. They are the defending champs. They are DBU. Coach Raymond and Coach O keep good communication with me too. I am really just waiting to take my official up there and see what they are talking about."

Jimbo Fisher's program is one Breedlove is hearing from and about a lot, as he said, "Man, coach Jimbo is such a real person. He keeps a good connection. Also, with their new corners coach over there. They both keep a good connection with me. They have two 2020 commits, Chris Morris and Dallas Walker, and they have been talking to me and making me more comfortable about it."

Breedlove said of the in-state Volunteers, "UT is a different vibe. It is a family thing up there. I keep a good connection with Coach Ansley, Coach Martin, and Coach Pruitt. Really that whole coaching staff. I have taken multiple visits up there. Every time I am up there, it is wonderful. Obviously, they are in my top five, but they are a good contender to be where I end up at for the next four years."

Tennessee offers him the unique opportunity to team up with some of his friends and teammates, as he said on the idea, "it would be hectic if we all teamed up there. I would be with my old defensive tackle Elijah Simmons up there too. To be on the same side with him again would be fun. That would be fun if all of us committed up there at the same time."

Breedlove said of a timeline for a final decision, "I would say everything is up in the air right now. I will most likely take an official visit all five of those schools before."

He is rated as the nation's 412th overall prospect and 35th overall athlete prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.