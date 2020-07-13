Volunteer Country
Vols Make Shortlist of Favorites for Dynamic Peach State Athlete Christian Charles

Matthew Ray

Tennessee offered 2021 Chestatee, Ga. athlete Christian Charles in Apriland he told VR2 on SI at the time, "That initial phone call was insane for me because the SEC is the pinnacle of college football right now and to get an offer from Tennessee is pretty big in my book. It was surreal."

Today, Charles released his top 5 schools via his Twitter account, and the Volunteers made the cut, along with Oklahoma, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Charles has done his research during the COVID-19 shutdown, as his recruitment started off late, allowing him to reach a top-five list.

He recently told VR2 on SI about Tennessee, "I talk to Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley all the time. They tell me that I have a pretty elite skill-set with what I bring to the table."

Tennessee is recruiting him as an athlete with a projection to play defensive back, however, at the high school level, Charles plays all over the field, including Quarterback.

This top five is likely another step towards the conclusion of this recruitment, as Charles told VR2 recently, " I am looking to commit before my football season, so probably early August or late July, something like that."

He said on the major deciding factors, "I am really looking for relationships with the coaches and if they have the education path that I want."

Charles finished his Junior season at Chestatee High School with over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns.

