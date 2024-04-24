Caleb Cunningham Finalizes Official Visits
2025 five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (Ackerman, Miss.) has locked in four official visits, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Choctaw County High School wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is one of the top pass catchers in this recruiting cycle. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he ranks as the No. 17 prospect in the 2025 class. Cunningham commands the attention of several major programs nationwide, including the Tennessee Volunteers. Though the Vols have a litany of 2025 wide receiver targets, Cunningham is one of their top targets.
He's confirmed four summer official visits with On3's Chad Simmons. Over four weeks, Cunningham will visit Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee. The Volunteers will welcome Cunningham to campus on June 14. He'll be joined by Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench and Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., among a long list of other elite prospects.
During his junior season, Cunningham logged 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns. Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre is a chief reason why Cunningham initially began looking further into the Vols, and the coaching staff has done a nice job laying a pitch out to him while he's been on campus.
