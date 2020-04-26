Volunteer Country
Vols Offer 'Surreal' for 2021 ATH Christian Charles

Dale Dowden

Christian Charles, a 2021 ATH from Chestatee HS in Gainesville, Georgia announced Thursday night that he had received an offer from Tennessee.

 While listed as an athlete, Charles sees plenty of time lined up at quarterback. Charles mentions he is hearing pitches for going in as a quarterback and athlete amongst the various coaches recruiting him so far. The 6'1" 185lb prospect definitely has the frame to play multiple positions.

 The young athlete shines a light on what has started to draw some attention. "I feel like my play is very unique because I can pass, but when I run, I am a very physical runner." Due to his body type and athletic ability, Charles feels like he can play "almost anywhere on the field."

 When the Vols added their name to Charles' offer list, they also became his first offer from an SEC institution. The 2021 Georgia product says of the offer, "That initial phone call was insane for me because the SEC is the pinnacle of college football right now and to get an offer from Tennessee is pretty big in my book. It was surreal."

 It was a phone call with the Vols' Head Coach, Jeremy Pruitt, who had the honors of extending the offer to Charles. "I have been offered to go play there as an ATH," Charles said.

 Though he has not had the chance to visit Tennessee yet, he has started building a relationship with Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley.

Charles is not yet rated on any of the national recruiting industry websites. However, he holds multiple Division 1 offers, including a Power 5 offer from Washington State.

Featured Image Via Gainesville Times

