Elite 2021 RB Cody Brown High on Vols, Updates Recruitment

Cody Brown has been making waves on the football field and recruiting trail since he was a freshman in high school. Brown rushed for four touchdowns in his first two varsity games and amassed 400 yards during his freshman campaign. Brown's recruitment soared the following Summer, as he picked up offers from schools across the country. He followed that up with a sophomore campaign where he ran for 1600 yards and 25 touchdowns. Brown's productivity only continues to increase, and he has schools from across the country vying for his commitment. Brown breaks down his recruitment here.

Brown holds double-digit offers, and he continues to hear from multiple schools. He said, "Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, and I am hearing a lot from Miami, Louisville, and a lot from Florida too."

The Hurricanes are prioritizing Brown, and they are making it known he would change the complexion of their class. He said, "They see me coming down there and making an impact really early and being that guy and helping change the program. If committed there, Miami would turn into the number two recruiting class. They want me to go there and change the culture, get Miami back on the map."

Staying on the topic of top classes, you can never count out Kirby Smart's team to be in contention. The Bulldogs are making a strong push for Brown to stay in-state. He said, "that would be pretty cool. Amarius is my boy, and Brock is too. Having some of my friends already have an interest in them is really cool. It is right up the road, it's a great football program, and they produce great running backs."

Florida made a big impression on Brown during a game visit last season, and the Gators remain a player in his recruitment. He said, "what appeals to me about Florida is the program. I went down, and Gainesville is a different kind of vibe. I went to the Auburn-Florida game, and the atmosphere is insane, and the running backs are always super involved in every game plan, and I really like that about them."

Tennessee offered Brown in April of 2019, and the Vols have made the Peach State star a priority since. Things amped up even more with the arrival of new Running Backs coach, Jay Graham.

Brown said, "honestly, my priority went up when coach Graham came. Communication went up when he became running backs coach."

Brown got an opportunity to quickly bond with Graham during his first day of work for the Volunteers during a February Junior Day. Brown said, "I have the highest respect for him, and he knows what he is talking about. Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy. I could definitely play for him."

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey has always been vocal on the recruiting trail for the Vols, and he has been in Brown's ear heavily. Brown said on the appeal of teaming up with Bailey, "it is really cool. I text Harrison, and we go back and forth. If you think about, what the offense would look like at Tennessee if I went, and Amarius went. The offensive line would be almost like dreamlike, the kind of power they would have on there."

Brown is a 4.0 student who wants to major in Communications once he gets to college.

Brown said on a timeline for a commitment, "before all of this quarantine stuff happened, I wanted to take my officials over the summer and commit before my senior season, but I don't know what that timeline is going to be like now."

Brown is rated as the 69th overall prospect in the country and 5th running back, according to Rivals.com. He said whenever this process ends one of these schools recruiting him is getting, "a brother, and a family member and a person who will put everything on the line for my team. I do everything for them. That's why I score touchdowns, I do it for my boys. From the perspective of the other team, I am not the nicest guy on the field. I will say that."