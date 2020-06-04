Volunteer Country
Watch: Vols RB Commit Cody Brown Does It All in Touchdown Filled Highlight Reel

Matthew Ray

Cody Brown plays at one of the highest, most competitive levels of football in America, and all he has done is dominate its ranks.

Shortly after he committed to Tennessee, VR2 on SI's Brandon Martin wrote, "Brown is a 6’0” and 230 pound back that gets north and south. There is so much to say about Brown as a player and what he brings to the field, but ultimately, it comes down to power and determination. Brown has been one of Tennessee's top targets for some time, and the staff has been heavily involved with him because he showed early the ability to be a true power tailback. Cody Brown simply doesn't go down. Whether it is showing excellent balance, spinning off tackles, dragging defenders, throwing them aside, stiff arming them, or running through them, Brown is one of the most difficult running backs in the 2021 class to get on the ground. Brown is a north and south, straight ahead runner. He accelerates into the hole and hits it at full bore. If there isn't a hole, he lowers his shoulder and makes one. Brown is an absolute battering ram of a back. He punishes the defense whenever he carries the ball, delivering the blow to defenders, and nearly always falling forward. Brown's strength and conditioning play major roles in his ability to be a bruising back, as he has the strength and frame to take the pounding, to continue to dish out punishment to the defense, and be in good enough shape to do it all game long. There are multiple facets to Brown's game, but it is defined by his ability to go straight ahead and will himself to positive yardage.

Take a look at his highlights in the featured video at the top of the article

Recruiting

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Tennessee Announces 'Smokey's Sprint' a Virtual 5K for July

Tennessee  Announces 'Smokey's Sprint' a Virtual 5K for July

Matthew Ray

Flip Factor: A Look at Several Target Tennessee Could Flip into Their 2021 Class

Tennessee has a chance to flip commitments of several key targets, and we take a look at them here.

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Matthew Ray

Johnny Majors Leaves a Legacy as Perhaps Most Important Volunteer

With the passing of Johnny Majors, there is time for reflection. Majors was one of the most influential men in college football history as a player and coach, and is perhaps the most import Volunteer.

Brandon Martin

bigalvol

Tennessee Coaches Release Unified Statement in Response to Current Events

The Tennessee Athletic Department has released a statement in regard to the current events across the country

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Tom

High Priority In-State Offensive Tackle William Parker Goes In-Depth on Recruitment, Decision Timeline

Coveted in-state offensive tackle William Griffin talks Tennessee and more

Matthew Ray

SEC Notebook: Players Return to Campus, Universities Respond Amid National Crisis

SEC Notebook: Players Return Campus, Universities Respond Amid National Crisis

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Matthew Ray

Watch: In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

Dale Dowden