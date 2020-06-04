Watch: Vols RB Commit Cody Brown Does It All in Touchdown Filled Highlight Reel

Cody Brown plays at one of the highest, most competitive levels of football in America, and all he has done is dominate its ranks.

Shortly after he committed to Tennessee, VR2 on SI's Brandon Martin wrote, "Brown is a 6’0” and 230 pound back that gets north and south. There is so much to say about Brown as a player and what he brings to the field, but ultimately, it comes down to power and determination. Brown has been one of Tennessee's top targets for some time, and the staff has been heavily involved with him because he showed early the ability to be a true power tailback. Cody Brown simply doesn't go down. Whether it is showing excellent balance, spinning off tackles, dragging defenders, throwing them aside, stiff arming them, or running through them, Brown is one of the most difficult running backs in the 2021 class to get on the ground. Brown is a north and south, straight ahead runner. He accelerates into the hole and hits it at full bore. If there isn't a hole, he lowers his shoulder and makes one. Brown is an absolute battering ram of a back. He punishes the defense whenever he carries the ball, delivering the blow to defenders, and nearly always falling forward. Brown's strength and conditioning play major roles in his ability to be a bruising back, as he has the strength and frame to take the pounding, to continue to dish out punishment to the defense, and be in good enough shape to do it all game long. There are multiple facets to Brown's game, but it is defined by his ability to go straight ahead and will himself to positive yardage.

