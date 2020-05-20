Elite LB Target Junior Colson Sets Weekend Commitment Date

Despite its linebacker corps being stacked with talent, Tennessee has continued to recruit elite in-state Linebacker Junior Colson. The battle for months has seemingly come down to Tennessee and Michigan. The home state Vols have multiple connections to Colson, however, Michigan holds a special inside his family. Colson has long talked about a late May timeframe for a decision, and he has released when it will be.

Last night on Twitter, Colson wrote, "Committing May 24." A time or arrangement of how he will announce has yet to be decided.

In a recent interview with VR2, Colson said, "It has been crazy times. I have been staying in contact with Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Virginia, Miami, and Louisville. All of these schools are high up on me. I talk to the head coaches and sometimes all the way down to the GA's. It has been a good process trying to narrow my lists down and build relationships with these schools."

Colson has continued to develop a strong relationship with the Vols, and he said at that time, "It has been great. I just FaceTimed coach Pruitt, and I FaceTime with almost every person on their defensive staff, some of their players are hitting me up, and recruits that are committed there are hitting me up. They have all converged."

One key factor for Tennessee has been Colson's long-time friend and Tennessee commitment, Walker Merrill. Colson said on Merrill, "He is a tremendous receiver. I believe he is the best receiver out right now, even though the rankings do not prove it. I have seen him play and I know his skills. He is one of the best receivers. I have known him since fourth grade, and he is one of my best friends. He was one of the first people I met when I moved to America, and I have been wanting to play with him again."

It has never been a secret with Colson that the Wolverines would be tough to beat. As offers poured in for the in-state star, he coveted that offer for multiple reasons. Colson previously said, "It has been my family's favorite school. I have been wearing Michigan since I came to America. I love Michigan. I love the program. I love the coaches. The relationship has been growing since I got an offer from them. The linebackers coach, I love him, and he is a great dude to be coached by."

Will this recruitment before for Colson when it is all said and done, and he announces on Sunday? Maybe not. During the previous interview, he said, "I am still deciding in late May. I will commit then, but I might still take all of my officials just to see. By then, I would have made my decision, and I would just take them to enjoy the process."

Colson is rated as the 83rd overall prospect in the country, the 3rd OLB, and the 3rd best player in the state of Tennessee for 2021, according to Rivals.com