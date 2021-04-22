Coveted In-State Pass Catcher Kaydin Pope Set to Visit Tennessee For Orange & White Game

Tennessee is expected to host a slate of visitors for Saturday's Orange and White game. VR2 on SI will release our full list of visitors later this week, but the most recent to confirm their plans with us is 2022 in-state wide receiver Kaydin Pope.

Pope has been one of the in-state prospects Tennessee has honed in on since arriving in Knoxville, and he will get his first chance to see the campus on Saturday, even though he cannot communicate with coaches due to the recruiting dead period still being in effect.

Pope was a star at Hardin County High School this fall, and he will see his role increase even more in the 2020 season.

His relationship with Tennessee has continued to grow over the recent months, which is why he will head to Knoxville this weekend.

"I had the chance to get on a zoom with them, and they are going to be passing the ball a lot this year," Pope told VR2 on SI earlier this year. "He (Heupel) read off some of his stats, and he was really impressed. What got me was that they are going to be really aggressive."

"We talk every day," Pope told VR2 on SI in February. "I think he is a really exciting coach. He loves the game of football and the players, too. He comes with great energy when we talk all the time, and I like that about him."

Pope is also the cousin of current Tennessee defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus.

Tennessee's spring game will kick off on Saturday at 4 p.m. est.