Coveted Peach State LB CJ Allen Talks 'Great Visit' With Vols

Tennessee hosted coveted 6'1, 220lbs 2023 linebacker CJ Allen on Saturday for his second visit to Knoxville since the Vols have been recruiting him. The standout from Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.) took in Tennessee's closed scrimmage and spent time with the coaching staff. He recaps the visit and discusses what is next for him in his recruitment with Volunteer Country.

"It was a great visit overall," Allen said of the trip. "Just coming in and touring the facility, seeing some of the guys and talking with them. The best part for me was talking to the coaches. Talking with Coach BJ, Coach Banks and Coach Heupel, it was great conversation. They are all just real, honest coaches. At one point, it was not even about football, it was about life. Coach BJ was talking about life and being more of a life coach and teaching about that. He truly cares about his players, also coach Heupel and Coach Banks.

This was Allen's second trip to Knoxville but he got to go more in-depth this time around.

"Definitely getting to see more of the facilities this time," Allen said of what he saw that was different on this trip. "Seeing the weight room and the nutrition rooms. When I came the first time, it was for a game, so I didn't get to see as much. I got to see more of it this time."

Allen also enjoyed his time at Tennessee's scrimmage as the Vols practiced intensely for a little over an hour today.

"It was crazy when you see how the offense moves that fast, then the defense has to move like that too," Allen said of his thoughts on the tempo of the scrimmage. "It was high intensity all the way through the scrimmage."

He also paid close attention to his position group, the inside linebackers.

"Really, I was able to see how Jeremy Banks played in space, being able to do it all," Allen said of what he saw from his position in particular. "I feel like I would fit great in that scheme."

So what did this weekend do for the Vols?

"I would say Tennessee passed some schools, and they are one of the top on my list," Allen said. "They definitely moved up this weekend."

Allen is not sure if he will take anymore visits before June, when he plans to start using his official visits. He will start the pivotal month at Georgia, followed by Oklahoma, then end it at Tennessee. He could possibly squeeze two others in depending on his schedule. Following the month of official visits, he plans to use July to make and announce his college decision. As he uses those visits, he knows what he will focus on to separate one school from the rest.

It is really just going to come down to which school has my best interest," Allen said of this. "At then end of the day, just having the best interest in me and having my back outside of football. I feel like the football part is going to handle itself."