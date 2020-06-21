Elite Edge Rusher Daniel Martin Talks Tennessee, Recruitment, and More

2022 Athlete Daniel Martin is the next name up in the line of star Marietta (GA) prospects with Division 1 opportunities. Martin's freakish ability in space as a hybrid edge defender as a Sophomore was key in Marietta's 7A state title run. Tennessee gave Martin his first Sec offer in January of 2019, and the Vols have remained on his mind since. However, his recruitment has significantly heated in recent months, and he talks about that here.

Martin has picked up 11 offers since April of this year, including the likes of Georgia, LSU, and Clemson. He said on this, "I’m thankful but also know that I have 2 more years to improve and work on some things."

Tennessee, along with multiple other SEC schools and Florida State, are the teams making Martin a priority. He said, "In no particular order Auburn, Florida State, LSU, and Georgia. Tennessee changed coaches right after I was offered."

Martin has not had the opportunity to take any virtual visits, at this time, but they were not going to be the biggest factor in his recruitment, as face to face contact will be key.

Martin said on Tennessee being the first school to extend him an SEC offer, and doing so far ahead of other programs, "because Tennessee was the first they will always be a contender. I appreciate them for that."

Martin added about Tennessee's program, "I love what Coach Pruitt is building. He’s recruiting a solid team. I see the program turning around. I know my boy HB will make an impact."

Martin is in no hurry to rush a decision, and he said on what it will come down to whenever the time arrives, "Getting on campus talking with the coaches and players. Have to do that first. COVID-19 slowed that down. Had my entire summer planned with camps. Now have to wait and see what the season is going to look like this fall. My Junior year is when I’m starting to look at what degrees are offered at the schools offered. Where I can make an impact day one, depth chart, academics, relationship with Coaches are a few of the things I’ll take into consideration. I’m not in a hurry to make a decision anytime soon."

Martin is rated as the 48th overall prospect nationally, the 5th ranked OLB, and the 6th best player in the state of Georgia in 2022, according to 247 Sports.