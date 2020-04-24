Peach State DB Daiquan White 'Wowed' by Tennessee Offer, Talks Recruitment

Tennessee seems to have figured out what to do with the spare time that COVID-19 has given. Over the last 2 to 3 weeks, the Vols have extended offers to prospects beyond 2021, really hitting the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Daiquan White, a rising sophomore defensive back at Creekside High School was next up, as he was extended an offer from Tennessee on April 23rd. Tennessee became White's third overall offer joining Georgia Tech (Dec 12, 2019) and Virginia Tech (Jan 22, 2020).

Being a young student-athlete, it has to be somewhat surreal as the attention begins to come around. White says, "It feels great to know that schools are beginning to notice me and actually offer me." White understands the level of importance it is to push himself to go hard all the time, with eyes beginning to spot him.

What does it take for a young prospect to begin gaining attention? For White, he describes himself as, "very athletic." White would also mention his speed, physicality, and football IQ as his best attributes.

During this current time of the year, White would usually be working his craft and techniques with off-season 7v7. COVID-19 has impacted that as well as all other sports gatherings. Interestingly enough, White happens to play for a fellow Georgia native, Cam Newton. The 2023 DB would give a brief statement on his coach/mentor by saying, "Cam is great. He's a jokester, but he is very challenging and has a high motor. Cam is encouraging, but when it's time to work, he's 100 percent focused with us."

Every generation of athletes is usually influenced by the generations before, and White is no different. White's high school is the Alma Mater of a few noteworthy names, and Eric Berry may be at the top of that list. White says he hears how much of an overall athlete Berry was during his time at Creekside. White would also add that he studies Berry a bit to add to his own game, but Jeff Okudah is the one he studies most. Okudah's smooth play and confidence is what stands out to White.

Receiving the Tennessee offer, "it was like wow this is really happening," said the peach state product. White states that he was noticed by a "couple of workouts" to which the coaches liked what they saw as "I could be a good fit at DB for the program." It was Ansley who extended the offer by way of White's Defensive Coordinator.

The thought for a young DB to potentially have the chance to be developed by coaches that have a pretty good track record with DB's has to be appealing. "It feels great. Moments that I could have only dreamed of but now are true."

White did confirm that he has visited campus in the past. A practice and campus tour was all included with that visit. I'm sure as time goes on, the Tennessee staff will look to get White back to campus.