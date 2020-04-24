Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Peach State DB Daiquan White 'Wowed' by Tennessee Offer, Talks Recruitment

Dale Dowden

Tennessee seems to have figured out what to do with the spare time that COVID-19 has given. Over the last 2 to 3 weeks, the Vols have extended offers to prospects beyond 2021, really hitting the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Daiquan White, a rising sophomore defensive back at Creekside High School was next up, as he was extended an offer from Tennessee on April 23rd. Tennessee became White's third overall offer joining Georgia Tech (Dec 12, 2019) and Virginia Tech (Jan 22, 2020).

Being a young student-athlete, it has to be somewhat surreal as the attention begins to come around. White says, "It feels great to know that schools are beginning to notice me and actually offer me." White understands the level of importance it is to push himself to go hard all the time, with eyes beginning to spot him.

What does it take for a young prospect to begin gaining attention? For White, he describes himself as, "very athletic." White would also mention his speed, physicality, and football IQ as his best attributes.

During this current time of the year, White would usually be working his craft and techniques with off-season 7v7. COVID-19 has impacted that as well as all other sports gatherings. Interestingly enough, White happens to play for a fellow Georgia native, Cam Newton. The 2023 DB would give a brief statement on his coach/mentor by saying, "Cam is great. He's a jokester, but he is very challenging and has a high motor. Cam is encouraging, but when it's time to work, he's 100 percent focused with us."

Every generation of athletes is usually influenced by the generations before, and White is no different. White's high school is the Alma Mater of a few noteworthy names, and Eric Berry may be at the top of that list. White says he hears how much of an overall athlete Berry was during his time at Creekside. White would also add that he studies Berry a bit to add to his own game, but Jeff Okudah is the one he studies most. Okudah's smooth play and confidence is what stands out to White.

Receiving the Tennessee offer, "it was like wow this is really happening," said the peach state product. White states that he was noticed by a "couple of workouts" to which the coaches liked what they saw as "I could be a good fit at DB for the program." It was Ansley who extended the offer by way of White's Defensive Coordinator.

The thought for a young DB to potentially have the chance to be developed by coaches that have a pretty good track record with DB's has to be appealing. "It feels great. Moments that I could have only dreamed of but now are true."

White did confirm that he has visited campus in the past. A practice and campus tour was all included with that visit. I'm sure as time goes on, the Tennessee staff will look to get White back to campus.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

by

jnichols_2121

Where Things Stand with USC QB Transfer JT Daniels and Tennessee

A deep dive into the transfer or JT Daniels and Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

NFL Legacy RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

2023 NFL Legacy RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Talks Recent Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro for 2020 NFL Draft

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro for 2020 NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Position Preview: Is Tennessee's Offensive Line Poised to be the Best in the SEC in 2020?

A deep dive into Tennessee's 2020 offensive line room

Matthew Ray

Darrell Taylor Projected to Seattle in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

Darrell Taylor Projected to Seattle in First Round of Latest Mock Draft

Matthew Ray

Watch: On This Date, Eric Berry Begins his NFL Journey

A look back at Eric Berry's NFL career and his draft selection

Matthew Ray

What to Expect from The 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

A deep dive into What to Expect from The 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Matthew Ray