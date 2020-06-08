Volunteer Country
Vols Make Cut for Elite WR Colzie, Teammate of Len'Neth Whitehead

Matthew Ray

Tennessee made the cut for an elite Peach State wide receiver in the 2021 class today. Athens Academy (GA) star pass-catcher Deion Colzie was committed to Notre Dame for several months before re-opening his recruitment, and now Tennessee remains in the hunt.

Colzie is the teammate of current Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead. Whitehead recently told VR2 in an interview that he was working on Colzie "every day." Whitehead took to Twitter afterward to let Colzie know he isn't going to relent in his pursuit.

Colzie measures in at 6'4, 195lbs, and his basketball background makes him a dangerous threat all over the field. Colzie's ability to use his frame to display his wide-ranging catch radius is what sets him apart.

VR2's Analysis of Colzie

Colzie is deceptively fast, and while some of that comes from his long strides, some comes from how smooth he is as a runner. He works easily into and out of his cuts, eating up space without looking like he is exerting much effort. Colzie flows when he runs, and even when he makes sudden cuts, they look less violent than they are, though they still serve the purpose of getting him open.Colzie needs to see his route tree grow more branches as he approaches and ultimately ascends to the next level. He shows on his comeback routes, however, that he is able to develop outstanding routes.The way Colzie works back to that ball on that route and understands already how to use his body to secure a catch, should make college coaches feel confident in his ability to polish his routes to a high level when he arrives in college.

