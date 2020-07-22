Volunteer Country
Vols Among Shortlist of Favorites for Alabama Edge Rusher

Matthew Ray

2021 defensive end Demarcus Smith released his top five schools list today, and Tennessee made the cut for the talented edge rusher from Parker, Ala.

Smith's list featured Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kansas, and Mississippi State.

He has been high on Tennessee for months, and he recently told VR2 on SI, "I am communicating with coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh. We have been talking a lot."

Smith added of Brumbaugh, "he is a cool guy.He has been showing me a lot of spots where I can fit in at and help the defense."

Tennessee is recruiting Smith to be a hand in the dirt defensive end, who can rush the passer and gap down in the running game.

With Smith's new list, it is obvious things have changed, as he told VR2 on SI in April, "right now, I have been hearing from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kansas, and Memphis a lot."

Tennessee has remaining needs across the defensive front despite having 23 current commits in the class. Smith's ability to gap down in the run game while being efficient as a pass rusher is what sets him apart.

He has given no indication of when he could make a final decision.

