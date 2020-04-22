Florida DB Devin Moore 'excited' about Vols Offer, Updates Recruitment

Volunteer Country
Devin Moore, a class of 2022 three-star DB, has drawn attention from all over the country and rightfully so. The young prospect stands at 6'2" and weighs 180lbs, so the long rangy defender has the frame to play most, if not all positions in the secondary. 

The rising junior already has a list of fifteen offers, with the majority being Power-5 schools. Tennessee added their name to the likes of; Florida, Florida State, North Carolina State, Miami, Michigan, Virginia, South Carolina, and others.

Moore was asked about his early offers and how he handles the process, and he responded with, "Really, every offer is a blessing and a gift from the man above. With that being said, you got to keep the main thing, the main thing, and maximize your potential and stay humble as ever."

Moore credits multiple things for his early attention, such as "my build, my mentality, my worth ethic, and the way I carry myself." The young DB would follow by saying the most common thing he is hearing is that he has, "the ability to be a true lockdown corner or a rangy free safety that covers the whole field." Moore echoed a few things specifically that the schools like, "they like my build and my versatility. They also like my speed and playmaking ability."

In regards to Tennessee, the Florida DB touched on what the offer meant by saying, "I was very excited and thankful for it." The offer was extended by Coach Gatewood and Coach Ansley. Moore has yet to visit the campus, but "plans to visit when the Covid-19 pandemic is over."

A lot is bound to happen for the young talented prospect over the next two years as decisions get close. Already having a nice list of offers, what may help the decision making when the time arrives? Moore answers, "DB production is going to be a big part of it."

The Vols have had some success in the past recruiting the Naples area. Former Vol converted WR Tyler Byrd and 2020 RS-SR Running Back Carlin Fils-Aime are both former Naples High School standouts. Moore says of Byrd and Fils-Aime, "I do have a relationship with Tyler and Carlin, we talk every time I see them, and we're cool."

