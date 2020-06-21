Fast-Rising 2022 Monster Defensive End Aiken Talks Tennessee Offer, More

DJ Aiken may be a new name on the recruiting trail for many, but his name may spread a lot quicker here soon.

Aiken is a 6-foot-5 and 265-pound defensive end for the class of 2022. This big frame prospect is from Ridgeland, South Carolina, and attends Bluffton High School.

The recruiting process usually varies by player, and with Aiken, that is no exception. Just two weeks ago, there were no offers on the table for the South Carolina native.

The process has been going well for Aiken as he adds, "I'm just waiting for more coaches, but now I'm just working until they come."

Aiken has seen various activities in his process with coaches beginning to follow and show interest. Aiken let it be known that multiple coaches began following after his first offer was announced. In recruiting, sometimes all you need is for one school to pull the trigger, and other schools who are/were on the bubble may follow soon after.

With the big frame that Aiken possesses, he already has a frame that most any staff could work with. Right now, there are a few strengths to Aiken's game. "I'm strong, so I can get back in the backfield," says Aiken. There was a mention that the big defensive end has some good hands as well.

On June 15th, Tennessee extended an offer to Aiken. The Vols were his first overall offer. The Tennessee offer 'meant a lot' to Aiken.

Coach Derrick Ansley, Tennessee's defensive coordinator, made the call to Aiken's coach and extended the offer. Aiken says, "he (Ansley) liked how I moved. So that next day, I was outside just working on what I need to do."

Though the offer is still pretty fresh and communication is just getting started, Aiken already has a feel for Coach Ansley. Ansley was described as a 'cool guy' when he and Aiken had the chance to chat.

Aiken, as a young prospect, has a player he tends to watch, and that is former Ohio State defensive end, Chase Young. Young was recently drafted by the Washington Redskins. Aiken described Young as a 'beast', and if Aiken is able to learn and apply from Young, then his ceiling may be higher than many think.\

