Fast-Rising Peach State QB Recaps Tennessee Offer & More

Over the last few years, the state of Georgia has turned into a quarterback hotbed producing plenty of talented quarterbacks with the likes of Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields just to name a few.

Next up appears to be a rising 6-foot-2 and 208-pound sophomore at Brookwood High School.

Dylan Lonergan has already been picking up some impressive offers such as; GA Tech, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn to name a few.

The pandemic has detoured most of everyone's plans. Recruiting happens to be no different. Although it may prevent visits and all of that good stuff, it also gives the prospects more time to focus on grades, training, etc. Lonergan described his stance as, "unfortunately I haven't been able to go visit anywhere, but a lot of good things have happened during it that really kept me working in these times."

Three schools may be on the verge of the next few offers for Lonergan. North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State have been very active here lately.

Lonergan described a few of his strengths to his game by saying, "I have a very good arm and football IQ, but I'm also very athletic and can make plays." All great attributes for a quarterback. Further developing those talents is vital for the young quarterback.

Lonergan's trainer happens to be one of, and arguably by some, the best quarterback trainer in Tony Ballard. Ballard, a former collegiate quarterback is now running his own training program known as Hustle Inc where he trains and competes nationally in 7v7.

"Coach Tony has been a huge part in my growth as a quarterback ever since I started working with him in 7th grade. He has helped me progress in many ways on and off the field.", says Lonergan of Ballard.

Tony Ballard has also worked with Jarrett Guarantano and has been the personal trainer and mentor for Harrison Bailey since he was a child as well.

Tennessee decided to offer Lonergan on June 10th. Lonergan details the offer, "my head coach, Philip Jones, called me that morning after practice and let me know that Tennessee had offered me." The Tennessee offer was described as "really cool" because they were the second offer from what Lonergan considers, "one of, if not the best conferences in college football."

As Lonergan is just now approaching a sophomore year, offers will continue to come in for the young prospect. The good thing is, time is of the essence. No big decisions have to be made anytime soon, so Lonergan will be able to enjoy the process and find his fit.

Most fans may wonder, where do things sit with Tennessee as of now, and what will it take to land another quarterback from the Peach State? "I will just have to stay in touch and build relationships with the coaches in the future and see where it goes from there. They did their part in showing interest already," explains Lonergan.