Coveted In-State Defender Elijah Herring Talks Recruitment, Tennessee, and More

Coveted 2022 Riverdale High School defender Elijah Herring is one of several in-state prospects who have received early buzz on the recruiting trail.

Herring is a big, physical defender who flies to the point of attack, and plays various positions.

He measures in at six-foot-two, 225 pounds, and he already holds a handful of offers, including Tennessee. Herring details his early recruitment in the video above.