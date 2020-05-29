Tennessee Commit Edwin White Remains 'Locked In' with Vols, Updates Recruitment & More

2021 Safety Edwin White has been committed to Tennessee since March 7th, when he came to Knoxville for a Junior Day. White, like the rest of the world, is adapting to the new virtual recruiting world, and he talks about where things stand now a couple of months out with VR2 on SI.

White said on handling the recruiting shutdown, " I have still been working out with my trainer, so nothing really changed for me. I have been trying to make sure my teammates are working out. We have a little workout schedule we do together. Everybody is still working out and staying in shape."

White is one of the leaders at UMS-Wright Preparatory, and the shutdown has allowed him to work on the mental aspect of his game as well. He said, "I became more like a teacher to my teammates. I have been teaching them the defense, so when we get back, we can go straight into it. It is really just getting ready for the season, and watching film on teams."

Wright told VR2 on SI at the time of his commitment in March, "What led to my decision was the loyalty the staff gave to my family and me."

Not much has changed since then, as he stated, "honestly, Tennessee talks to me almost every day, at least three times a week. I talked to coach Pruitt on FaceTime. Yesterday was his birthday, so I text and wished him a happy birthday."

As far as other schools attempting to make a strong push, White has not given them a chance. He said, " no other schools have really tried. They think Tennessee has it in the bag, and I am not looking to go anywhere else."

Since White's commitment, Tennessee's class has grown significantly, as they added 15 commitments in the month of May alone. White said on playing a role in that, " Kamar and me just really started talking to other guys and telling them to come to be something different and build your own legacy- because Tennessee has not won a lot since Tee Martin and Peyton Manning days, and we are trying to bring that back. So, we are like do not follow other people, come start your own legacies and be something great."

White did not want to elaborate on who his newest targets on the recruiting trail were, but he added, "I cannot say, but we have two more commits coming."

White will get back on the field at UMS-Wright Preparatory on June 8th, and he said on this, " I am ready to get back on bond with my coaches and teammates and get the grind in. I am ready to compete for this fourth ring."

From an individual standpoint, White wants to focus on "getting my hips loose."

White said on what is left for him on the recruiting trail, "I am going to take a few visits, and I will definitely come to Tennessee. Georgia wants me to come for a visit, so Georgia and Tennessee and mainly SEC schools, but I am going to sign in December."

White will not be an early enrollee once the process is completed as it is not an available option.

He is rated as the 693rd overall prospect in the country and the 26th best prospect in the state of Alabama, according to 247 Sports.