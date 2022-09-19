2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout athlete Jonathan Echols is set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the No.11 Vols showdown with No.20 Florida, he announced on social media earlier today.

Echols, a talent viewed as a five-star tight end or edge rusher, provided Fourth of July fireworks for Tennessee when he announced his commitment in favor of the Vols, over Alabama, Georgia, and numerous others.

"They are great school that is close to home," Echols told Volunteer Country at the time. "Getting the chance to play in Coach Heup's offense and hearing how they want to build the class around me was huge. Being the first 2024 commit was huge because I will get to help recruit my own class and all of the top guys I want to play around."

Echols committed to Tennessee shortly after camping with the Vols and getting a firsthand look at how Alex Golesh teaches the tight end position.

"They are all smart people," Echols said of this. "They coached me hard and I really liked that. Just with that, the offense they run, and me being the tight end that I am, I feel like it will be huge."

Echols belief in Josh Heupel was also a key factor in his decision because he knows he will not have to worry about quarterback play.

"I talked to Coach Heup and he said regardless of what school he has been at, he has always had a quarterback," Echols said of this. "Even when Nico leaves, I know that I will be able to have a quarterback. Nico is the top guy in the class, so that is really huge for me."

Echols has already shown out on the field IMG Academy this fall, and he looks to be a pivotal part of the Ascenders attack as they push towards another national title.