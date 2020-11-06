Elite ATH Jaleel Skinner Includes Vols on List of Favorites

Back in March of this year, Tennessee extended an offer to a junior wide receiver/ tight end from Greer High School (S.C.).

Jaleel Skinner now holds over 15 offers from around the Country. His offer list includes the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Clemson, Miami, and Penn State.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect recently dropped a Top-12 on October 30th. Who made the cut?

The Top-12 at this time for Skinner is South Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, LSU, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and Auburn.

It was noted in the post that his recruitment is still "100% open."

Skinner caught up with VR2 on Sports Illustrated for a quick update on his recruitment by Tennessee.

Skinner's teams is off to a great start in 2020, after being crowned region champions, and he is having a stellar season as well.

Defenders during the season were aware of the junior wide receiver and his talents. The SI All-American Candidate said, "every team we have played has played me differently."

With dropping the top-12, and stating the recruitment is still open, there are at least two schools that are pushing to separate from the pack.

Clemson and Florida were named as at least two of, if not the two that have begun to stand out to Skinner.

In regards to Tennessee, Coach Shelton Felton (P) and Tee Martin (S) have been the two on this prospect from the beginning. Skinner discusses that the relationship has grown with the two by saying, "It's a solid relationship we have."

Felton and Martin have made it very clear to Skinner that he would be a good fit in their program and with measurables that the young, talented junior has, you can see why he would be a good fit for many.

When asked what Tennessee needed to do to maintain interest, the answer was simply put, "Stay in contact with me."

It is still early for this prospect, and quite a few seem to think Clemson leads for the 2022 SI All-American Candidate, but there is plenty of time for schools inside and out of the top-12 to make a push. Skinner should be a big name on most big boards across the country.