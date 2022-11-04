Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season

Lawrenceville, Ga.-- Elite 2024 Athlete KingJoseph Edwards visited Tennessee on September 24th when the Vols downed the Gators in front of a sold out, checkered Neyland crowd. The prized athlete from Buford High School (Ga.) has continued to follow the Vols since, and he has been impressed with their start.

"I kind of did at the first of the season" Edwards said about if he expected this type of season for Tennessee. "The coaches were talking to me about the new defensive scheme and it all sounded good to me for SEC ball. So I am not really that surprised to see it, but I am impressed with them."

This belief in the Vols is what led him to Knoxville to check out Tennessee versus Florida, a gameday environment that impressed the elite prospect, who holds over 30 Division 1 offers.

"It was a great environment," Edwards said of the stop on Rocky Top for the Vols 38-33 win over Florida. "I got to meet a lot of new recruits, players, and people. Obviously, going up there with my friend K.J. Bolden, seeing the coaches, talking to the coaches about how we could play freshman year, and seeing how we help that school was all great."

Tennessee's Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers coach Mike Ekeler has been the focal point of communication with the Vols, and the standout athlete has connected well with him to this point.

"He just brings a lot of high energy when I come around," Edwards said of what he likes about Ekeler. "He likes to see me off the edge as a pass-rusher, and he talks good about me and all of that, so I like that about him."

Edwards is being heavily recruited by numerous major programs, including the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan, among others, so what is that that is standing out about Tennessee early?

"I like that they beat Bama and changed the whole perspective of college football right now," Edwards said. "Bama is a powerhouse, and Tennessee used to be a powerhouse, so beating them shows they are rising back up."

Edwards will see Tennessee again this weekend, as he will be in Athens on a visit as the Vols travel South for a showdown with playoff implications.

Edwards could make a decision by summer, and he will focus on couple of things before he does.

Academics and a relationship with the coaches are the main things," Edwards said of this.