Elite QB Jadyn Davis Discusses Vols Offer, His Game, and more

2024 Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge High School quarterback Jadyn Davis is already a national recruit. The 6'1, 187lbs do-it-all signal-caller will have a case to be the top quarterback in the nation when the time comes, and he already has a who's who offer list. On Monday afternoon, Tennessee extended an offer to the coveted prospect. He discusses this and more with VR2 on Sports Illustrated here.

"I was in class, and my coach texted me and asked if I was at school that day because he knew I had just flown back in from QB Collective the night before," recalled about learning of the offer. "He said that he talked to Tennessee, and we were going to give them a call back during the fourth period since he is my fourth-period teacher."

"Then, in fourth block, he handed me the phone, and Coach Halzle was on the phone," Davis said. "He started talking about he would like me to get up there to Knoxville sometime. Then he pretty much said that I have a scholarship offer to the University of Tennessee. He just wanted me to know they are serious about me, and he wanted to give me an offer, and he wants me to get up to Knoxville in the summer."

Davis is currently the only 2024 quarterback the Vols have offered, and it is something that caught his attention.

"It means a lot to me that the coaching staff has the faith for me to come and be the guy and be the quarterback for the Vols if I was to go there," he said. It means a lot to me just knowing the history of Tennessee quarterbacks, obviously the GOAT Peyton Manning, in my opinion, and them having faith in me as a 2024 kid. I don't have a decision made up, and it is going to be a long time until I have a decision made up, but just knowing they have the faith in me to think I can come in and lead their team to success and, hopefully, a national championship means a lot to me."

The conversation with Halze was concise, but the point the Vols quarterback coach made to Davis certainly resonated.

"It was short, simple, sweet, and to the point, honestly," Davis said of the conversation with Halzle. "He just wanted to make sure that I knew they were serious about me being their guy, and he wanted to make sure that I got up to Knoxville this summer to see what they have to offer, and just that they know they are serious about me and that they want me to lead the Vols."

Davis will take a slate of summer visits, and he will attempt to squeeze in a visit to Knoxville, if possible.

"Before they called, I had already pretty much had my visits set in stone," he said of his plans. "I will be at Georgia, Alabama, Clemson; then I will take a visit to South Carolina, Penn State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Tennessee literally called the day after me and my dad had set down and set all of my visits in stone, so I am trying to find a day I can get up to Knoxville."

If Davis cannot make a summer trip to Knoxville, he plans to take in a game in the fall to see what the new-look offense has to offer. However, he has experience with the Volunteer State, as he lived in Murfreesboro for a year during middle school.

"Most definitely," Davis said of possibly making a trip to Knoxville for a game. "I love the stadium and the fans. When I lived in Tennessee for that year, you could tell the Vols fans are a big crowd, and they are passionate about their football."

While there is a long way to go in the recruitment of the future superstar, he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"Really just a program that can develop me on and off the field," Davis said. "My dream since I was the age of six was to play in the NFL. So, a coach and an offense that can develop me to be at the pro level one day. A place that I can come in and compete for my job and have the opportunity to compete and be the guy day one, and being able to walk into the locker room and know those guys have my back. A great bond with my teammates, the fans, and the students. Just an overall great institution. My mom has always said no books, no ball, so making sure I get a good education as well. And just making sure I am around good people and a good family environment."

So, as a rising sophomore, how has Davis set himself apart to attract such an impressive list of suitors? Aside from natural talent, he has trained with coaches across the country, and he has trained with almost every available minute he has had, either on the field or in the film room, and it has paid off.

"My game has benefited the most by being able to adapt to different environments," Davis said of traveling to prestigious events such as the Elite 11 and QB Collective. "Just going to these different camps, you get different coaching from all of these different guys, so I just learn from a lot of different trainers at the Elite 11 and learning to slow the game down."

"At QB Collective, we actually had 20 different NFL coaches there at that camp, so just seeing how the game is ran at that level," he continued. "They had NFL defensive players come in and speak to us and tell us how they break down us guys. Telling us how at the highest level every little detail matters, which could be your stances like putting your left foot up on pass or your right foot up on the run, they note that—just knowing that you have to be in the film room each day to get an advantage on your opponent. So, I am just slowing the game down in my head, so I can go out there and play ball."

Following the Elite 11 in Atlanta, Davis was SI All-American's underclassman MVP, and he made a strong push to be the overall MVP for a loaded regional event that featured multiple Power 5 commitments in the 2022 class.

When you turn on the tape, it is easy to see why Davis has the attention of the best colleges in America, but when asked, he offered up his own insight into what he does well.

"Number one, being a quarterback, I would say leadership," Davis said of what he believes is the best part of his game. "Just having the ability to rally a group of men for one common goal to beat the other team. When it comes to physical ability, I would say, knowing how to read the defense, throwing off-platform, on-platform, and knowing that I can put the ball wherever I want it to be. I feel like a quarterback grows a lot of confidence knowing that he has put in the work to be able to put this ball wherever it needs to be, whether it is back shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, really just knowing where I need to put the ball and being able to judge the trajectory of the ball."

He also knows there is always room for improvement, and he discussed that as well.

"I think I have a pretty good arm now, but I want to get stronger," Davis said of where his game can improve. "I have put on some pounds, and I am up to 187 now. Just making sure I keep pushing the ball downfield and keeping my arm a little stronger. I know I can make every throw on the field, but just making sure everyone else knows I can. Just having the capability to put the ball anywhere, I want to put it.

featured video via Brooks Austin