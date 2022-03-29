Elite Edge Prospect Chandavian Bradley Talks Vols

Tennessee offered Platte County (Mo.) edge rusher Chandavian Bradley late in February, but the Vols already had built a strong bond over the previous months before. The standout edge rusher talks about his interest in the Vols and more with Sports Illustrated.

Despite not offering the 6'5", 220lbs prospect until February, the Vols and Bradley had been in communication dating back to September.

"I had been talking to them for months before they offered," Bradley said of what he likes about the Vols staff. "Coach Heupel, Coach, Ek, Coach Chop and even Coach Banks even. I have talked to them for so long it makes it easy. Just knowing I can talk to them easily and get to them as fast as possible has been a really big help. I also have friends who are committed there, too. Jack Luttrell and Nate Spillman."

Luttrell has been in the ear of multiple top targets for the Vols, and Bradley has built a strong bond with him as well.

"Jack and I are both very energetic when it comes down to talking to people and meeting people," Bradley added of his relationship with Luttrell. "We are both social media people. We stay on social, so that is a really big thing that helps us get along.

One thing that stands out to Bradley about the Vols coaching staff is how they relate to him and match his energy, especially the potential of playing for a coach like Mike Ekeler.

"I mean, it is a very great feeling that I could be around someone like him who can match how I feel about the game or just anything in general," Bradley said of Ekeler's energy. "I am doing a lot of things with basketball, and Coach Ek and Coach Heup both talk with me about that. They both told me how basketball was their first love and everything about that. I know they feel me on completely different levels."

The Vols are tirelessly recruiting Bradley, and he is working to line up a visit to campus as soon as possible. Nothing is set in stone at this stage, but an official visit is definitely in store in the future.

"I don't have anything planned yet," Bradley said of a potential visit to Tennessee. "I know I am going to get out there as soon as possible, and I know I am probably going to use an official visit for a game day during the season."

Bradley still has multiple visit plans to set, but as he gets out on the road with his family, he knows exactly what he is looking for in a school.

I want someplace I can call home," Bradley said of this. "Not on a football level, school level, just my mental and physical well being."

As far as a timeline, Bradley doesn't not have one, but he is not planning to rush to a decision.

"Whatever I feel is right for me," he said of this. "I know for a fact it won’t be anytime before football season."

Bradley projects as one of the top edge rushers in the nation given his high motor, quick twitch and ability to drop into passing lanes and disrupt throws. He plans to major in graphic design.

featured image via Chandavian Bradley instagram