Elite Edge Rusher Signee Brooks Ready 'To Give My All for Tennessee', Discusses Final Weeks of Recruitment, and More

Dylan Brooks kept his signing quiet for over two weeks before Tennessee announced it on December 31st. The coveted edge rusher was the final piece of the early signing period for Tennessee. The Handley High School (Ala.) star discusses that, his future on Rocky Top, the hiring of Kevin Steele, and more in this interview with VR2 on SI.

Brooks has been a pro at keeping things quiet during his recruitment; he kept his initial commitment to Tennessee quiet for several weeks before going public with it in April.

Brooks said on the timing of announcing his signing to Tennessee, "I signed on signing day, but I just didn't go public with it because I wanted to sign with my teammates in February. I got tired of it, so I just went ahead and came out with it because I knew where I was going to go the whole time, though, Tennessee."

Brooks added on the excitement of announcing, "it felt really good. I didn't know I was the last player to announce on that day. It just feels good to know that I am going down there."

Brooks said on what he is most excited about getting to Tennessee, " I am ready to see how good I really, just playing against some of the best players in the SEC."

One of the schools that remained in Brooks's recruitment until the end was Auburn, and Brooks is familiar with several current and former staffers there, including Kevin Steele. He was announced as a defensive assistant at Tennessee on Tuesday.

Brooks said on Steele, "I was excited when I seen coach Steele got the job. I have a good relationship with him too because he and Coach (Rodney) Garner recruited me at Auburn."

Steele's move to Tennessee brings the Volunteers into play even more for coveted graduate transfer Big Kat Bryant. Brooks is familiar with Bryant as well, and he said, " as far as Big Kat, I hope he does come to Tennessee. He is a good player, and I look up to him. When I didn't have any offers, and he was a sophomore at Auburn, I really looked up to him."

Brooks capped his prep career with a state championship, and he is now ready to take it to the next level. Early in the season, he talked with me about using this season as getting ready for college. Now, he said on what he needs to continue to improve, " as far as improvements, probably my ability to cover, getting my footwork right, and getting stronger. The stuff that I think I did well is when I pass-rushed and used my bull rush. I got to the quarterback every play."

A lot of Brooks's success came from his improved frame. He went into the season up 25 pounds from the previous year, and he currently measures in at 6'5, 240 pounds. He said on playing at that weight this year, " at first, the weight was kind of a problem. When I got to my ideal body weight where I was comfortable at, and I could run, I was good."

Brooks said on what he would tell the Tennessee fanbase ahead of his arrival in Knoxville, "I am going to give my all for Tennessee for the next 3-4 years. I am going to do my best."