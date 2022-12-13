Skip to main content

Elite In-State LB Target Arion Carter Ready to Announce College Decision

Elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter is set to announce his college at 1 p.m. ET at Smynra High School on Wednesday afternoon. Carter, who originally hoped to make a decision privately and reveal the school of his choosing in January at the All-American game, is now looking to get to bowl practice at either Alabama at Tennessee in the coming days. He announced the decision on his social media accounts earlier today. 

Carter took an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend of December 3rd that made this recruitment a two-team race heading down the home-stretch.

Just a day after returning home from the multi-day stay in Knoxville, Nick Saban and the Alabama staff used their in-home visit to attempt to regain momentum with Carter before his scheduled official visit to Tuscaloosa. 

Josh Heupel spent time at Smyrna High School on Monday with Carter, and sources indicated, after visiting other mid-state commits throughout the day and evening, that he ended his evening, joined by Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary for an in-home visit with Carter and family. 

Carter is widely viewed as the best available linebacker left in the 2023 class as he continues to soar up recruiting boards. He is Tennessee’s top remaining target for the class. The Vols would love if he would complete a defensive-laden recruiting class, that should bring plenty of juice to Knoxville.

After Alabama having the momentum for the majority of this recruitment, sources have indicated the Vols have narrowed the gap and have a chance to close out with an elite defensive piece on Wednesday evening.

