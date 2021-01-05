FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Elite In-State QB Simpson Fulfills 'Dream' With All-American Bowl Commitment

Ty Simpson has quickly turned into one of the biggest in-state recruiting storylines in the past decade for Tennessee. Simpson is the highest-rated quarterback to come out of the state in the modern recruiting era, and the teams pursuing him are a direct reflection of his abilities. 

Yesterday, Simpson announced his intentions to commit to the 2022 All-American Bowl, one of the most prestigious events in the high school recruiting world. Simpson wrote on his Twitter, "Happy to announce that I'll be playing in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl."

Following the announcement, Simpson told VR2 on SI, "It is a dream of mine." Simpson was previously committed to the Under Armour All-American game.

Simpson has been one of Tennessee's highest priorities for the Vols, dating back to even 2019, and the pitch for him has been clear all the way through. 

Following a visit to Tennessee in October of the year, he told VR2 on SI, "they are recruiting me as a program-changer, quote-unquote, they feel like I can change the program. That feels good coming from a coaching staff with their pedigree. Coach Chaney, Coach Pruitt, and Coach Weinke are some top-line guys who have coached at the highest college football level. That really means a lot coming from them. Them being the home-state school and welcoming me with open arms is very heart-warming."

As NCAA contact periods became available for Simpson, Tennessee's recruitment of the duel-threat star has only intensified, but a bevy of other schools now join them. 

Simpson recently updated his recruitment after his final game of a stellar junior season, which you can watch in the video below. Simpson had just suffered a tough playoff loss in a game that he played with a significant ankle injury that limited him. 

