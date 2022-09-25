Skip to main content

Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top

Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. 

“Electric," Brown told Volunteer Country of his takeaway of the game. "I mean last time I came it was electric and they lost close. This time, it was electric and they won close, so it was really good to finally see them get a win, you know. They’ve been doing really good, they’re 4-0 and it’s the first time they’ve been like that in a really long time, and I’m just excited to see what they can do this year.”

Tennessee's fanbase impressed Brown during the visit from start to finish. 

“Just the fans," Brown said on what stood out the most. "They were loyal to the very very end till that buzzer hit zero, packed into the stands and they stay after I mean there’s still fans in the stands right now, so I’m just really impressed with how loyal all the fans are and the way that they’ll stay till the very end.”

Brown, a two-way athlete in high school, is planning to play linebacker at the next level, and he came away impressed with Tennessee's linebackers on Saturday.

“They played fast, and they played physical all night," Brown said of this. "I thought they were really impressive in getting to drops in zone and filling gaps on the run, so I was really impressed with how fast and physical they played.”

Since September 1st, schools have been able to contact Brown, and he hears from the Vols staff consistently. 

“Tennessee's definitely up there," Brown said of who contacts him the most among the schools recruiting him. "Coach Heupel was the first person to text me on September 1st, he texted me at 12:00 (am) on the dot. But I mean Tennessee's up there,I talk with them about every day, every other day. If not, 'how are you, how's school going, how was practice today,' all of that good stuff. So, we're talking pretty consistently. Clemson's up there, and just some of those in the surrounding."

 This trip to Knoxville might be Brown's last recruiting trip for a bit as he gets ready to hit an imporant stretch in his high school season, but he just plans to continue to work through this recruitment a day at a time. 

"I think we're just chilling out for right now," Brown said of his future plans. "We're really kind of taking it week by week and just planning as the week goes on. So, we don't really have anything else planned right now, but you know I'll probably drop a top schools some time in the spring or late winter. So, I'll drop a top schools list then and then take official visits and then commit.

