Elite LB Sammy Brown Set to Visit Vols Again, Talks Growing Relationship With Tennessee Staff

Tennessee is set to host multiple top 2023 recruiting targets this weekend for a massive Junior Day, and they will also get several coveted 2024 prospects to Knoxville, including elite athlete Sammy Brown. The Jefferson (Ga.) standout, who holds double digit offers, will return to Rocky Top to continue to build a bond with the Tennessee staff. Brown discusses this and more here.

"I have been up to Tennessee a couple of times," Brown said of his upcoming trip and what he likes about the Vols. "They have a really good culture and going from almost nothing last year to being pretty good this year, and they are going to be pretty good next year. That is a place that has a really good culture, really good coaching staff, and a place I really like."

Brown has already built a bond with several members of the Tennessee staff and reaches out to them routinely to initiate contact, as they cannot reach out to him at this point due to him being a rising junior.

" I am talking with Coach (Chad) Creamer and Coach BJ a lot too," Brown said of the coaches he reaches out to at Tennessee. "I really like what they are doing up there. Like I said, they have a really good culture, and I can tell they know what they are doing."

Creamer, a defensive analyst for the Vols, is viewed as a bright young star in the coaching business. He has strong ties to the state of Georgia through his time as the Defensive Coordinator at Shorter. Brown and his family like Creamer and will look to continue to bond and learn more about what his fit would be at Tennessee.

"I am just looking to just get up there and talk with the coaches more and be able to talk more about football and position work," Brown said of what he is looking for during the visit. " I am just looking to see how I can fit into their defense."

Brown is hearing from a fellow Peach State standout about teaming up at Tennessee. Current 2023 commitment Jack Luttrell is peer recruiting Brown to Knoxville to play on the same defense as him.

"We have talked a good bit," Brown said of hearing from Luttrell. "He is a really athletic kid. I have talked with him multiple times, and it would be really cool to play with him in college. Having a relationship with him prior to college, so going to college with him would be really cool."

