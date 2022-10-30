Elite OT Daniel Calhoun High On Vols After Saturday Night Visit

Elite 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun has been a frequent visitor to Tennessee over the last few months. On Saturday night, the massive 6',6", 330lbs offensive tackle returned to Knoxville for another visit. Following the visit, he discussed the trip with Volunteer Country.

"Really the coaching staff and the atmosphere," Calhoun said of what keeps leading him back to Knoxville. "That is really the main thing I like about Tennessee. The experience (Saturday night) was great. The offense did great. The defense did good, too. It was really good."

Making multiple stops in Knoxville has allowed Calhoun to build a strong relationship with Tennessee's offensive line, including Vols offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"We are really close," Calhoun said of the relationship. "We talk almost every week on Wednesday. I like the way he teaches technique and physicality. He wants his o-line to finish and take them to the ground. They have been physical every single week, taking defensive linemen to the ground; in pass set has been really good."

With visits for the Florida and Kentucky game, Calhoun is high on the Vols in his recruiting process.

"They are up there," Calhoun said of how much the recent visits have helped the Vols. "Tennessee is really up there. They are dominating everyone, and they have a really great offense. Tennessee is crazy. The atmosphere is crazy. It has been crazy."

Calhoun holds offers from 25 Division 1 schools, so he will eventually have a tough decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I am looking for really good coaching, coaching staff, good facilities and people around campus," Calhoun said of this.

Calhoun is hearing from plenty of the nation's top schools.

"There is a lot," Calhoun said of the schools he has been communicating with the most. "I'd say Georgia, Bama, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Texas."

Calhoun will be in Athens next week for Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.