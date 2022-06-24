Elite Prospects, Commits Headline Important Official Visit Weekend for Vols

The final official visit weekend of June is set to bring multiple elite targets to Knoxville. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory for Tennessee, as Josh Heupels's staff will look to close out several recruiting wins. We take a look at each official visitor currently scheduled to travel to Knoxville.

Francis Mauigoa

Arguably the nation's top offensive lineman will return to Knoxville as he concludes his slate of June official visits. This weekend will be in the recruitment of the IMG Academy (Fla.) standout. He will once again reunite with Nico Iamaleava as the two will look to build on an already great relationship. Iamaleava's commitment served as the catalyst for the Vols in Mauigoa's recruitment; however, Glen Elarbee has been crucial every step of the way since. Mauigoa's family will get their first look at Knoxville as the Vols look to overcome momentum gained by USC and Alabama during recent official visits. Mauigoa could make a decision as early as July, so it goes without saying how important the visit is for the 6'5", 330lbs offensive lineman.

Nico Iamaleava

The California signal-caller will use his official visit this weekend to come across the country once again to peer recruit for Tennessee. Make no mistakes about it, this weekend will be all about connecting with multiple top targets for Iamaleava. Mauigoa has been a long-time priority for Iamaleava as the two have a strong Polynesian connection, but Iamaleava will look to others like Nathan Leacock and Jeremiah Cobb.

Hunter Osborne

Tennessee had grabbed some momentum in this recruitment coming into the month, but Clemson was able to spearhead that with an early official visit. The Vols love what Osborne can bring to the defensive front, and they will look to combat Clemson's efforts this weekend. Rodney Garner has Tennessee deep in this recruitment, and this official visit will go a long way in Osborne's decision-making process, as this will be his fourth official visit and possibly the last one before he makes a decision heading into his senior season. Osborne remains one of Tennessee's best chances at landing a high-caliber defense lineman, so this is an important visit weekend for him.

Ethan Davis

Tennessee's tight end commitment announced that he would return to Knoxville for what would be his only official visit of the process, as he has fully turned towards peer recruiting. He recently talked with Volunteer Country about his decision to turn away Ole Miss and others. This weekend will allow him the opportunity to spend more time around Iamaleava, as well as recruit other offensive weapons.

Jack Luttrell (unofficial)

Tennessee's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle will take another unofficial visit to Knoxville. He recently talked about how he is still recruiting for the Vols despite others working to make a push for his services. Luttrell has been a vocal leader in this class, and he will be here recruiting Cristian Conyer and John Slaughter.

John Slaughter

The versatile safety from Mississippi will return to Knoxville as his decision timeline is quickly approaching. The Vols have been viewed as the long-term favorite for the standout safety, and they will look to close this one out before others get involved. Slaughter has received some interest from Alabama of late, and Florida State has worked tirelessly to try and get a foot in the door in this recruitment. This will be an important visit for Slaughter.

Cristian Conyer

The Vols had been the behind-the-scenes favorite for the cornerback from the Blue Grass state for a while, but Kentucky closed the gap significantly last weekend in this recruitment. The Wildcats impressed Conyer during his OV, but there is still plenty of optimism on Tennessee's side. There was never doubt that the home-state program would make a strong pitch for him, which is why it was so important for Tennesse to get the final official visit this weekend before Conyer enters decision mode. He plans to announce a commitment on July 3rd. \\

Tyree Weathersby

The quiet defensive lineman from the state of Georgia is high on the Vols coming into this weekend. He likes what he has heard from Rodney Garner & Co. to this point. Tennessee has reason to be viewed as the favorite in this recruitment, but Weathersby appears in no hurry to announce a decision, so if his early senior year film matches with his junior film, there is a possibility new suitors could enter the picture.

Shamurad Umarov

The massive offensive line prospect from Denmark High School (Ga.) is one the Vols have kept close tabs on in recent months. Umarov could quickly go into decision mode after this official visit wraps up. The Vols have stiff competition with Georgia, LSU, and Michigan State vying for Umarov's services. However, Glen Elarbee has positioned Tennessee well in this recruitment, and the Vols have a chance to make an even stronger impression during this weekend's official visit.

Ja'Keem Jackson

The cornerback from Florida will see Tennessee this weekend on what will be an important visit. He looks to make a decision in July, and the Vols are in need of cornerbacks in this class. Sources have indicated that Tennessee is deep in this recruitment, and the Vols are a legitimate contender for his services. Penn State seems to be a real threat, as he was in Happy Valley last weekend. Other sources have indicated that Florida should still be viewed as a major factor in this recruitment.

Nathan Leacock

The impressive receiver from North Carolina has long been on Tennessee's board, and after missing on Carnell Tate, his priority level has likely gone up for the Vols. He is coming off of several official visits, including a trip to Michigan that went well. Leacock is high on Tennessee at this point and will get to spend more time with Iamaleava this weekend. As the only receiver set to be on campus, Kelsey Pope will most likely put the full-court press on Leacock this weekend.

Jeremiah Telander

The Peach State linebacker has been a target for Tennessee for the last year. He has been high on the Vols throughout the process, and this weekend will allow Tennessee to regain any momentum it may have lost throughout Telander's most recent official visits, which include stops at Lousiville and North Carolina. Brian Jean-Mary has been great in this recruitment to this point, so the Vols have a chance to build a lot more momentum with Telander during the visit.

Jeremiah Cobb

Tennessee has battled to stay in this recruitment for the last couple of months. The standout running back from Alabama likes what he hears from nearby Auburn, but he also likes the offensive setup at Tennessee. He will dive more into this during his official visit in Knoxville this weekend. He will be the only target on campus for Jerry Mack, and Mack has already gone head-to-head to beat out Auburn last cycle. Cobb feels like an uphill battle at this point, but this weekend will be big for Tennessee to establish staying power in this recruitment.

Jordan Matthews

The cornerback from Louisiana is another prospect the Vols are battling for. In the end, beating Texas may be tough, but this is an extremely important visit for Matthews. Sources have indicated that Tennessee is deeper in this recruitment than some might expect. This will be Matthews's first look at Tennessee, so it is hard to overstate the importance of this visit. Willie Martinez has done a great job in this recruitment to this point.