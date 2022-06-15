Elite Receiver Ryan Wingo Discusses First Look at Tennessee

Las Vegas, Nevada-- Tennessee hosted elite 2024 Saint Louis (Mo.) Saint Louis University School wide receiver Ryan Wingo earlier this month. Wingo, who many view as the top wide receiver in the nation for his class, discussed the trip with Volunteer Country.

"Since I have started talking to the coaches up there, we have a great relationship," Wingo said of why he decided to visit Tennessee. "Whenever I got free from track, I wanted to get up there and say what's up to my guys."

As a 2024 recruit, Wingo still has to make contact with Tennessee coaches initially, and he had already done so heading into the visit.

Coach Pope and Coach Max (Thurmond)," Wingo said of who he had reached out to the most at Tennessee. "We talk a lot, and we have built a good relationship so far."

The in-person conversation with Pope impressed Wingo even more.

"I liked everything about him," Wingo said of his thoughts on Pope during the Tennessee visit. "We went into a meeting together, and he was just able to show me how he develops his players, and all of it was good."

Wingo is already hearing plenty of recruiting pitches for teams across the country, but his first look at Tennessee allowed him to learn more about Pope's ability as a developer.

"The main thing was just learning about the development," Wingo said of something he learned about that he didn't know about Tennessee. "Really just how he turned two receivers into 1,000 plus yards receivers. That was good to learn."

Wingo also had the opportunity to connect with Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during the visit.

"I got to meet him when we were fixing to leave, and we were able to have a meeting," Wingo said of the conversation with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. "We had a great conversation, and he was just telling me about how I could fit into their offense. They move and use tempo. I like that type of stuff. They get the ball in their playmakers' hands for sure. It was just a great conversation. T

So what did his first stop in Knoxville do for the Vols?

"It put them up there some," Wingo said of what the visit to Tennessee did for the Vols in his recruitment. "You know, Nico is going there, so I want to have a great quarterback, so that helps for sure."

The 6'2", 200lbs prospect has a busy month of June remaining as he has planned trips to Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Baylor all on the docket.