Elite Texas Pass Catcher Braylon James Talks Vols Offer

As the summer of 2021 is underway, rising juniors across the country will begin to see their recruitment pick up.

That is nothing short of true for a wide receiver from Texas, Braylon James, a 2023 prospect from Del Valle High School. James already possesses a nice frame at 6-foot-3 and 175-pounds.

James already holds over a dozen offers, with several being extended in the recent months. The process has been picking up and will continue to do so leading up to the next season.

"It's been amazing, James said of his early recruitment. "I've been fortunate enough to grab the attention of a lot of coaches, and it's really taken off. I'm truly blessed.", says James.

For a bigger picture, some of the schools to offer are; Stanford, California, Ohio State, UGA, Florida, Baylor, Texas A&M, and Duke, among others.

A few coaches have done a very good job at staying in contact with the Texas native, as the NCAA rules will permit.

"Currently, I'm in constant contact with Stanford, Cal Berkeley, Ohio State, and Clemson," James stated. "I've really got to build some genuine relationships with Coach Kennedy and Shaw at Stanford along with Coach Toler at Cal and Coach Hartline and Grisham at Ohio State and Clemson."

The Tennessee Volunteers made their interest in the talented receiver known on May 12th by extending an offer. The offer was well received.

James was quick to break down his initial reaction to the offer and what it meant to him.

"I was VERY excited, he said. "They're currently my second SEC offer and my 20th offer overall, so I was very enthused when I got the offer!"

Coach (Kodi) Burns and Coach (Kelsey) Pope were the mentioned coaches following the Tennessee offer to James. Both coaches had high praises for the young wide receiver.

"They really expressed to me that they wanted a big recruiting class for this wave of '23s," James said of the message from the duo of Tennessee receiver coaches. "They told me they really liked my style of play and I looked like I could bring so much to the table for them playing in a competitive conference like the SEC."

With this new staff, a new offense has emerged. It is usually a focal point to bring in kids that fit your schemes and systems. What does the Texas-based prospect think about the revamped offense and its appeal?

"Most definitely (like it), James said of the new offense. "It's very early in my recruitment process, and I still need to further my relationships, but I definitely see myself playing in their offense. I feel like Coach Heupel is really gonna make that program successful, and I'm excited to see what they do this fall."

Tennessee also has a long-time pitch they can make to many high school wide receivers. Wide Receiver University (WRU) is something Tennessee was the prime example for at one time in history, and many fans still hold onto that. Was that a pitch to Braylon James?

"As far as the whole WRU, they really didn't pitch that to me," he said. "It seems as if they have a new vision for this Tennessee football program, and I'm excited to see what Coach Burns brings out his bag."

As James is gearing up for his junior season, schools will come in and fall back, sizing the receiver up to see if he is a fit for their program. What do the Volunteers of Tennessee need to do in order to maintain that bond?

"Just staying updated," he said. "Being that I'm a '23 and they can't call me or anything like that makes it a way harder job for them, but if they do little things like liking my tweets and staying updated with what's going on in my life, that'll really keep my interest on that program."

Players receiving offers are always a blessing, even when some schools don't have a chance. James being from Texas means he is states and a couple of time zones away from Knoxville. How much of a role will distance play when decision time comes? If Tennessee were a good fit academically and athletically, could James see himself there?

"For sure. I have no problems being far from home. I have a huge support system, so where ever I go, I know my family and friends are gonna do everything in their power to support me as much as possible."

James is already a highly sought out wide receiver, and the obvious reasons show to all, but many may be curious as to how he views and evaluates himself.

"I'm definitely a versatile wideout," he said of his game. "I feel like the first thing that standouts to a lot of people is my size, but once they see me move and play different receiver positions, I really capture their attention. If I were to compare myself to a present-day wideout, I'd say a more physical version of Stefon Diggs or AJ Green."

With it still being early in the process, James is going to be pushed and pulled in a hundred different ways. As long as he stays focused and continues to work and develop, this could be one of the top, if not the top wide receivers in the country for the 2023 class.