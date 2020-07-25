Vols Offer 'Meant Everything' to Highly Sought After Alabama DT

Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama is home to a 2022 defensive tackle who has just seen his recruitment really start.

Eston Harris Jr. has picked up seven offers since Texas A & M gave him his first offer on June 25th.

The recruiting process is a very fluid one at that, however picking up multiple offers amid a pandemic has to be somewhat of a relief, given the circumstances of everything being put on hold.

"The process has been a huge blessing from God. I did not expect this. The process makes me want more and more," says the 2022 defensive tackle.

Harris will continue to catch eyes based on his measurements as the process moves forward. The rising junior is 6-foot-5 and 265-pounds.

Adding to that big frame, Harris eludes to his footwork, quickness, and strength as some of his attributes. Harris maintains that he is steady working on his game even with the shutdowns.

The Alabama native says, "I have been improving and working on my speed, hips, footwork, explosion, endurance, and dominance."

It is easy to see why schools are beginning to take notice of the young prospect, knowing his frame and work ethic is a nice one-two punch. Harris wants to catch the eyes of every college coach.

Harris says, "I want every offer I can get because it is more opportunities for my future."

There are seven offers already on the table for Harris, and they surely will not be the only ones. Many young athletes at least have a school or schools they would love to hear from.

Harris' two offers are both from SEC schools, yet neither one is from Alabama or Auburn.

"Of course I would love to hear from my home state teams, but every offer that I receive is a blessing and I am willing to play in any state."

The Tennessee Vols were quick to extend an offer to Harris just four short days after his first offer was made.

"The offer meant everything to me. I am honored and grateful that the University of Tennessee wants me apart of their program," Harris said of the Vols offer.

Harris learned of the offer and would later have a conversation with Defensive Coordinator, Derrick Ansley.

Harris speaks on that conversation by saying, "he said he loves my work ethic, he loves that I'm humble, and my mentality is the mentality that he looks for when he recruits players."

Moving forward, only time will tell how many more schools come knocking and who gets eliminated. At this point, Harris's hope with Tennessee is simple. "I hope to get closer to the staff at Tennessee and build great relationships with them."