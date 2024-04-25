Ethan Utley Accepts Invitation To The Polynesian Bowl
2025 four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley (Nashville, Tenn.) is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and has accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl.
Ensworth High School defensive lineman Ethan Utley committed to the Tennessee Volunteers a few weeks ago and has quickly become one of the top prospects in their class. The talented defender accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl on Thursday, marking the third consecutive season a Vol will play in the game.
The Texas Longhorns made a big push for the talented Nashville product, and they will still be a factor in this recruitment moving forward. However, the Vols got a monumental win on Thursday evening when Utley chose the Vols over the other four programs. He's long-time friends with two current Vols commits, Dylan Lewis and Tyler Redmond. He logged 35 tackles, seven for loss, and four forced fumbles. He has an official visit scheduled with Tennessee for the weekend of June 14 and one with Texas for the weekend of June 21. Tennessee did a nice job fending off other suitors and will hope to carry their momentum through until early national signing day.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
