Volunteer Country

Ethan Utley Accepts Invitation To The Polynesian Bowl

2025 four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley (Nashville, Tenn.) is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and has accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl.

Evan Crowell

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner is seen on the field during Tennessee Vol spring football
Defensive line coach Rodney Garner is seen on the field during Tennessee Vol spring football / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn

2025 four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley (Nashville, Tenn.) is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and has accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl.

Ensworth High School defensive lineman Ethan Utley committed to the Tennessee Volunteers a few weeks ago and has quickly become one of the top prospects in their class. The talented defender accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl on Thursday, marking the third consecutive season a Vol will play in the game.

The Texas Longhorns made a big push for the talented Nashville product, and they will still be a factor in this recruitment moving forward. However, the Vols got a monumental win on Thursday evening when Utley chose the Vols over the other four programs. He's long-time friends with two current Vols commits, Dylan Lewis and Tyler Redmond. He logged 35 tackles, seven for loss, and four forced fumbles. He has an official visit scheduled with Tennessee for the weekend of June 14 and one with Texas for the weekend of June 21. Tennessee did a nice job fending off other suitors and will hope to carry their momentum through until early national signing day.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.