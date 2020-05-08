Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Among Favorites for Elite Offensive Lineman

CJ Eldridge

The Vols have been on quite the run over the past couple of weeks, landing 8 commits, 7 of those being 4-Star recruits, the other from the top ranked JUCO RB in the nation. With a few more announcements expected to be made this weekend, the staff got some news earlier today that they’re among the top schools for one of the best interior lineman in the nation. 4-Star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild included Tennessee in his top 6, along with Georgia, LSU, Auburn, South Carolina and Penn State.

Fairchild is a 6’5 298lb offensive lineman from Cumming, Georgia. He plays for West Forsyth High School and is ranked as high as the number 2 offensive guard in the country on one site. At 300lbs, Fairchild has no bad weight and is an exceptional pass protector which is rare for linemen at this level that project as inside guys. He’s very quick and is capable of getting low and attacking at the line of scrimmage, which is probably something that translates from his wrestling background as he’s a state champion wrestler in Georgia with a 47-0 record. A well built athlete that’s also a very well rounded offensive lineman, and wouldn’t need nearly as much development that interior guys usually do. He’s a plug and play guy at the next level that would only likely need time to translate to the pacing of the college game, and that’s about it.

As far as the favorite, signs are currently pointing toward Fairchild staying home and playing for the home state Bulldogs. However, we’re a long way out from signing day and he’s not expected to commit anytime soon, which bodes well for Tennessee. They’ll have to work for it, but the coaches have a shot here and have done a good job of putting themselves in position to land what would be a great piece to this 2021 class.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Can the Vols Put On More Steam During Pivotal Recruiting Weekend?

A breakdown of Tennessee's pivotal Mother's Day Recruiting Weekend

Matthew Ray

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Matthew Ray

Which State is Most Crucial to Tennessee's 2021 Recruiting Success?

A breakdown of which state will be the most pivotal for Tennessee in 2021

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Vols Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Vols set for rematch with Gonzaga this December

In 2018, seventh-ranked Tennessee took down then-no. 1 Gonzaga 76-73. This December, the Vols have a chance to do it again.

Jake Nichols

Where the Vols Stand with Their Remaining Five-Star Targets

A breakdown of where Tennessee stands with their remaining five-star targets in the 2021 class

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Makes Impression on Fast-Rising Defensive Tackle with Latest Offer

2022 Defensive Tackle Santana Hopper breaks down his offer from Tennessee

Dale Dowden

Position Preview: Talented Vols Cornerbacks are Set for a Big Year in 2020

VR2 on SI breakdowns Tennessee 2020 cornerback

Matthew Ray

VFL's Jabari Davis and Derrick Tinsley Weigh-In on Tennessee's Newest Running Back Commitment Cody Brown

VFL's Jabari Davis and Derrick Tinsley join VR2 on SI to talk about the recent commitment of Cody Brown

Dale Dowden