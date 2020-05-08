Tennessee Among Favorites for Elite Offensive Lineman

The Vols have been on quite the run over the past couple of weeks, landing 8 commits, 7 of those being 4-Star recruits, the other from the top ranked JUCO RB in the nation. With a few more announcements expected to be made this weekend, the staff got some news earlier today that they’re among the top schools for one of the best interior lineman in the nation. 4-Star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild included Tennessee in his top 6, along with Georgia, LSU, Auburn, South Carolina and Penn State.

Fairchild is a 6’5 298lb offensive lineman from Cumming, Georgia. He plays for West Forsyth High School and is ranked as high as the number 2 offensive guard in the country on one site. At 300lbs, Fairchild has no bad weight and is an exceptional pass protector which is rare for linemen at this level that project as inside guys. He’s very quick and is capable of getting low and attacking at the line of scrimmage, which is probably something that translates from his wrestling background as he’s a state champion wrestler in Georgia with a 47-0 record. A well built athlete that’s also a very well rounded offensive lineman, and wouldn’t need nearly as much development that interior guys usually do. He’s a plug and play guy at the next level that would only likely need time to translate to the pacing of the college game, and that’s about it.

As far as the favorite, signs are currently pointing toward Fairchild staying home and playing for the home state Bulldogs. However, we’re a long way out from signing day and he’s not expected to commit anytime soon, which bodes well for Tennessee. They’ll have to work for it, but the coaches have a shot here and have done a good job of putting themselves in position to land what would be a great piece to this 2021 class.